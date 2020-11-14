WATCH: State mask mandate for North Dakota

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum released a press release and video shortly before 10 pm Friday, November 13th which issued a statewide mask mandate among other recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measures include a State Health Officer order requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible. The order, signed by interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, is effective from Nov. 14 through Dec. 13. It includes exceptions for children under age 5, individuals with a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask, and religious services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Diabuddies Program

New Flooring Shop

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

Mandan School Diversity

COVID Deaths Explained

Legis on District 8

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

9-Man Football Championship

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss