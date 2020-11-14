WATCH: State mask mandate for North Dakota

Governor Doug Burgum released a press release and video shortly before 10 pm Friday, November 13th which issued a statewide mask mandate among other recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measures include a State Health Officer order requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible. The order, signed by interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, is effective from Nov. 14 through Dec. 13. It includes exceptions for children under age 5, individuals with a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask, and religious services.