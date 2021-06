Today, June 22, 2021, marks the 10th Anniversary of a rather infamous day in North Dakota history, the 2011 Minot Flood.

On this day, Minot residents were forced to evacuate their homes, packing whatever belongings they could and leaving the city.

We here at KX News covered the flood with Flood Fight 2011, anchored then by Jim Olson and Shaun Sipma. We dug into our vault to assemble some clips from that tumultuous time.