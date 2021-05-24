Water main replacement and road repairs causing road closures in Bismarck

On Monday, the city will begin working on the water main replacement project along with street repairs around the city.

The project will cause road closures and detours that might affect your commute throughout the week.

Starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., Washington Street from Interstate Avenue to Turnpike Avenue will be reduced by 10 feet to allow the southbound traffic to merge.

The repairs on Washington Street will be completed by Wednesday evening.

And Monday at 9:00 a.m., Riverwood Drive between Pleasant Avenue and Westwood Avenue will be closed to for about ten days to install a water main along Riverwood Drive.

The businesses along Riverwood Drive will still be accessible.

Westbound traffic on Riverwood Drive will be detoured south on Pleasant Avenue to Easy Street, then west on Easy Street to Westwood Avenue, then north back to Riverwood Drive.

Eastbound traffic on Riverwood Drive will be detoured south on Westwood Drive to Easy Street, then east on Easy Street to Pleasant Avenue, then north on Pleasant Avenue back to Riverwood Drive.

The trail along Bismarck Expressway between Washington street and Riverwood Drive will be closed.

To get around the construction area, trail users should use the sidewalk along Washington Street to Riverwood Drive and then proceed west to Pleasant Avenue.