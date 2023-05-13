MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Although some parts of North Dakota need the rain, some cities saw more than others, and it caused some street flooding.

Minot is one of those cities, and street crews are asking anyone who sees high water on roadways, to not drive through it.

Some vehicles got caught in the high water Friday, but city crews are hard at work making sure sewer systems are able to function properly.

Minot City leaders say, if you have a sump pump pushing water into a floor drain or indoor sewer, you should reroute it outside so that stormwater doesn’t get pushed back into sanitary sewers in your home.

If you see a storm drain clogged, or a street that’s flooded, please contact the city.