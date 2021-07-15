Watford City man arrested in child porn investigation

A 30-year-old Watford City man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation in the community by the Watford City Police.

The man was arrested July 12 on two counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, a Class A felony, and five counts of possession of certain material prohibited, a Class C felony.

He is currently being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility pending formal charges.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, police say no additional details will be released.