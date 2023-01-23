BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A hit-and-run crash Monday morning has left a 48-year-old Watford City man seriously injured.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 85 around 6:30 a.m. when an unknown truck carrying a flatbed trailer traveling west crossed into the other lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle and continuing west.

The Watford City man sustained serious injuries and was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the situation and is actively seeking any information regarding the crash. If you have any information, please call 701-328-2247.