WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — Julian Montoya has pled guilty to Negligent Homicide of a Child Victim and Duty in an accident involving death or injury after he struck and killed a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bike back in April of this year.

According to North Dakota Courts, Montoya was sentenced to ten years in prison with five of those years being suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation. This means that Montoya will only serve five years in prison, but may serve the suspended five years in the future pending he doesn’t break the law during his time in prison and fulfills particular conditions during his probation.

Montoya was also credited with already serving 168 days in prison.

The incident in question occurred around 6:50 p.m. back on April 8, when Montoya was traveling in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on the 1200 block of Main Street in Watford City. Montoya was driving around a section of garages when he hit a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bike in the area.