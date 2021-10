An oil well exploded Tuesday morning in Watford City causing road closures and prompting an investigation.

In a Facebook post, Watford City police say the explosion happened around 9 a.m. near the 12th St. NE and 17th Ave. NE intersection.

By 9:23 a.m., the fire was out. The roads are closed in the area for an investigation by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.

