Weather headlines from around the world

You could say our North Dakota weather has been enough to consume the headlines lately. But there are other places that have also been feeling the wrath of Mother Nature.

We start in east Africa. A place that has been inundated with recently heavy rain. Several countries in this region have been particularly hit hard.



A pedestrian helps a motorcyclist after he stalled as he tried to pass through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Nairobi on May 10, 2021. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Constructions workers stand next to a car that plunged into a ditch next to a construction site following heavy rainfall in Nairobi on May 10, 2021. – The driver of the vehicle survived with minor injuries. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Many have been uprooted from their homes as rivers have been rising. Water-logged farms have considerable crop damage. Unfortunately, the heavy has taken the life of at least 15 in Somalia. Parts of this region are still favored to see above-average rainfall.

There are other regions around the world seeing too much rain… and this time head to Afghanistan. An area known for its dry climate is now dealing with catastrophic flooding. According to the countries disaster agency, at least fifty people have died.



Men clear debris from their flood-affected home following a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in the Guzara district of Herat on May 6, 2021. (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI / AFP) (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

Next, we go from flooding to droughts. Hailed as one of the raniest places on earth, Taiwan is now in a devstating dry spell. Many farmers there have had to give up on farming this year and the water has been rationed for residents and businesses.

TAICHUNG, TAIWAN – APRIL 20: A water machine in a neighborhood during a water ration on April 20, 2021 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Now on to the drought in the U.S. As you can tell by ths colorful map, millions of Americans are affected by the drought Over half of the United States is considered abornally dry or in a drought.



California has been so dry, that recently a giant sequoia tree was found still smoldering from a fire in 2020. Officials are warning that this year’s California wildfire season could be one of the worst on record with already more acreage burned thus year over last year at this time with nearly two thousand fires already recorded.

While we’re headed around the globe, a few interesting facts about the last 24 hours… the hottest place on earth was Nuwasib, Kuwait at 117°. The coldest place was Concordia, Antarctica at -105°. If you’re wondering what the wettest place on earth was in the last 24 hours, well that was in Thiruvananthapuram, India with 6.56″



