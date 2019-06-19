WEB EXTRA: Heartview breaks ground at former Ruth Meiers men’s house

Heartview Foundation is a substance abuse treatment facility in downtown Bismarck that’s been serving the State of North Dakota since 1964. And today, they announced some groundbreaking news…

They have purchased the former Ruth Meier’s men’s shelter. Last year they started a capital campaign and are currently at $700,000 of the $1.5 million of their goal.

The renovation of that building begins this week and it’s estimated at a six month construction period.

Currently, they have two buildings downtown with 13 residential beds. As well as 16 beds in Cando, ND. They offer an outpatient program, an opioid treatment program and can serve up to 400 active patients in their services at a time.

With substance abuse/addiction on the rise, there is an even bigger need for more resources like the ones Hearview offers.

“There have been a lot of things happening nationally and in North Dakota around substance use disorders, with the opioid epidemic that is headline news all the time. We have definitely seen that impact in our facility as well,” said Kurt Snyder/Executive Director of Hearview.

In the last year alone they have served people in 38 of the 53 counties of North Dakota.

Snyder said they can have up to 20 people on the waiting list for residential treatment and would have to wait 4-6 weeks for someone to have access to a bed. So the need for help is high.

Not only will there be 16 beds at the new facility, but there’s also going to be 15 efficiency apartments. So for the first time, they will be able to add housing for people that need that type of support in early recovery.

Snyder says the community of Bismarck – Mandan has been really supportive. He said the community gets the fact that the people they serve that walk through the doors broken are somebody’s person – they are our neighbors, our children, our brothers, and sisters.

The new facility on 23rd street is estimated to take six months and will be done around early December or close to New Year’s.

The downtown facility will remain open until the new one is open, then it will close for its own renovations.

The goal is to have women in the downtown facility while men stay at the new building on 23rd street.

Renovations for the downtown building should only take about a month and half.

Hiring and training for the new building will take place two months prior to opening so they will be fully staffed at both locations.