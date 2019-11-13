Live Now
Wednesday: Afternoon sunshine with slightly cooler highs

A relatively quiet and “warm” forecast.

Today: Decreasing clouds with temperatures staying steady in the 20s and lower 30s. The northwesterly wind will increase a bit today to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A few clouds could linger through the morning with afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures. Look for highs ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Garrison Water

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Beulah Update

UMary

Kidder County

Flasher VBall

YHF

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Pam's Story

Recovery Through Art

DAPL

Bracelets

Ideal Option

Recovering When Busy

Hanson Sentenced

Veterans Voices: Road to Recovery

Jesse

