Wednesday: Afternoon sunshine with slightly cooler highs

A relatively quiet and “warm” forecast.

Today: Decreasing clouds with temperatures staying steady in the 20s and lower 30s. The northwesterly wind will increase a bit today to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A few clouds could linger through the morning with afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures. Look for highs ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph.