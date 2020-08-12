Wednesday’s Forecast: Sunny & hot with evening severe storm chances

Today: Sunny and hot today. Central and eastern ND will become very muggy this afternoon with dropping dew points in the west. Southeasterly winds will increase slightly to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

This evening: Chances for severe storms with the possibility of golf ball size hail and gusts to 60 mph. Lows will stay warm and mostly in the 60s. The southeasterly winds stay breezy at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the 80s. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. A few evening storms could become severe in central and eastern ND.