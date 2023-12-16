BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s no better way to get into the Christmas spirit that with a showing of your favorite holiday media — and there’s plenty of ways to do that in and around the Bismarck community. For some time, the Dakota Stage Playhouse has put on an annual showing of A Christmas Carol in the hopes of getting Burleigh County in the spirit of the holiday. This year, however, Director Tom Chase decided to deviate from the usual norm, and use a new and unusual script for the typical holiday performance.

“We’ve been doing A Christmas Carol for the last four years,” he states, “and it’s always been the same script. We thought it was getting old, seeing the same one over and over again, so as a committee, we looked for other scripts to use. I saw our current script and immediately decided it was the one we were going to use.”

The original version of A Christmas Carol was written by Charles Dickens in 1848, but over time, has fallen into the public domain — meaning that anyone can publish their own version of the story. However, many of those who choose to do so — whether they are major film companies or independent producers — will place their own spin on the story, whether by altering its’ setting or characters. In the case of this year’s Carol performance, the tale is put on by Charles Dickens himself, as he and his friends perform the show with the help of a box of props and costumes. This unique, more ‘meta’ aspect to the show, claims, is what caught the attention of the Dakota Stage Playhouse to begin with.

“It’s different in the fact that Dickens is telling the story,” Chase explains, “and he’s making his friends do the story. The way they morph into other characters over the course of the play is what really made it stand out to me.”

As the nature of the play would imply, what makes this variant of A Christmas Carol unique is the sheer number of roles that are played by a relatively small cast of actors. Each actor in the performance represents not only a member of Dickens’ immediate circle of friends and family, but also the many characters that they portray in the show-within-a-show — meaning that even a person with fewer lines will often end up taking on at least two to three roles in the play.

“We try to develop each character as a single person,” states Chase, “and change between characters when they are needed. In the case of Charles Dickens, for example, I had our actor play himself, and change his manner of speaking and voice for Dickens. Then, I said we needed something different for Scrooge, and he would switch things up accordingly. We also use quick-change costumes — if you look closely, you’ll notice that everyone has a ‘base costume’ that doesn’t change. That’s how we can do 40 different characters… it’s as if Dickens and his friends are actively doing the play.”

notes that there are only ten actors in the show, but just around 40 different characters over the two-hour performance. This, he claims, led to some initial confusion in rehearsals, but now results in a great display of both versatility and flexibility between performers.

“It took some getting used to,” he says. The first read-through, people knew what they were planning to do, but there was some confusion about how they would change from one character to another. The lighting and sound changes, for example, are helping them morph into the other characters.”

Although this variant of the show is relatively new, Chase states that this year’s variation on the typical play has already been well-received by the community around the Dakota Stage. He claims that after the final showings end, the theater will review both public opinion and ticket sales to determine if the alternate script was a success. If the theater is pleased with the results, then they will be looking into different scripts for ‘A Christmas Carol’ to use in the coming years — each with their own different genres and twists.

“Most people are saying that they like A Christmas Carol,” says Chase, “but that they’re very happy with the change. They wanted to see something different, and we gave them something different. All the people I’ve heard talk about it have had very positive things to say, especially about the cast.”

No matter what changes may be made between different scripts and performances, though it’s important to remember that the heart of the story and the message it sends will always remain the same — and so will the lesson that can be carried with viewers throughout the rest of the year.

“People are tired,” Chase concludes. “They’re getting into ruts, but the season always brings up people’s spirits. This story, especially, shows us that you can be redeemed — that there is hope within people, and I think that’s what makes people so invested in it. It gets them more into the Christmas Spirit than just music. I think A Christmas Carol really pops into people’s heads because they could be if they turned into a Scrooge.”

The Dakota Stage Playhouse will be hosting two additional performances of A Christmas Carol this holiday season — on Saturday (December 16th) at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday (December 17th) at 2:00 p.m. For more information on the performance, or to buy tickets, visit this page on the theater’s website.