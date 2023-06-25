BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer in North Dakota means it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the outdoor activities that Bismarck and Mandan have to offer — like car shows, walks downtown, and plenty of sports to attend. But of the many events in town, very few are as well-known-or as massive- as the yearly McQuade’s Softball Tournament — originally founded by Sam McQuade Sr. of McQuade Distributing Co., as part of his attempts to give back to the Bismarck-Mandan community.

As the father of a son with special needs, Sam was aware of the challenges that local support organizations face, and hoped to help raise money to aid these groups in caring for less fortunate people. During the tournament’s first year, Sam and an army of volunteers brought a total of 103 teams to the BisMan area to play softball. As time has passed, however, what started as a small series of friendly games has quickly skyrocketed to being one of Bismarck’s largest events, drawing literally hundreds of teams from around the world (teams from Bosnia, Baghdad, Guam, and Kuwait have appeared in the history of the competition). It’s so large that many teams simply cannot be included due to the sheer number of groups on display.

The sport itself isn’t always what brings in people, though. Many of the organizations and teams by the diamonds have their own reasons for attending. To some, it’s a great opportunity to test their skills against some of the other greatest or most unique softball teams around the country — and for others, it’s a way to reunite with old friends, or gather groups together for annual meet-ups. One team KX spoke to (the Prosper Hitmen) came to Bismarck all the way from Texas, and consists of a group of friends — many of whom were in the same college and military division — who reunite once a year to participate in McQuade’s and explore the city.

“I grew up coming to McQuade’s as a child,” said Hitmen team member and former ND resident Kent Movchan. “To me, McQuade’s means family… it’s what Bismarck’s all about, and it’s what gives me the most joy in my heart. The fact that my friends want to come up and partake in this tournament makes me feel very proud of where I’m from.”

Due to an unexpected bout of rain, however, Saturday’s events were cancelled, and a card drawing needed to be held in order to determine who would be playing on Sunday (if the games were even able to continue). While it may be distressing for those who were hoping to get their games in one way or another, these delays to the actual softball games themselves do little to diminish everything that McQuade’s brings to the community. The sport is one thing, but at the end of the day, the tournament has the needs of the town it’s major focus — and even if the games aren’t played, as long as the event has raised money for Bismarck, it will have done its job.

According to McQuade’s own website, players have commented that the event isn’t just a showcase — it’s a true challenge that pits players against some of the best teams from the Midwestern part of the US. The tournament even continues to be McQuade-led, to an extent: one of the members of its Volunteer Board of Directors is Shannon McQuade-Fly, a 3rd-generation member of the founding family. Mike Wolf, a fellow tournament organizer for over 30 years, states that it’s become such a major endeavor that planning for each year’s event begins almost immediately after the previous year’s tournament has come to a conclusion. Despite this, the main fundraising goal of the event has always remained the same.

As exhausting as the preparations can be, Wolf says that it’s all worth it in the end. In addition to being a nonstop series of exciting games, the event also serves to provide major benefits to Bismarck, and especially to organizations in need of support. One of the largest benefactors from the tournament is the Special Olympics, and Saturday nights are often dedicated to cancer awareness and raising money for local treatment programs. Additional opportunities to support these groups include paid ball tosses and merchandise booths.

“I think the heart of the tournament has always been what Sam McQuade Senior envisioned,” Wolf states. “To find ways to help people in whatever way we could to make their lives easier — whether that’s through a backpack program, camps, or fishing events. If we can provide those opportunities for people, that’s the goal. 48 years later, we still have that philosophy.”

At the end of the festivities each year, McQuade’s hosts a Volunteer’s Banquet, where those who helped set up the event — as well as the organizations who benefit from it — can reflect on this year’s competition. Here, the team behind the tourney states that they see the exact reason that Sam started it all those years ago, and how much it means to those it supports.

“At the banquet,” explains Wolf, “we hear all sorts of stories about the lives our funds have changed. These organizations tell us how much the money we get from our tournament impacts their ability to conduct the operations that they need to for their clients and programs. Once we get to the banquet and hear all that, we all sit back and say, ‘That’s why we do this’.”

It’s unfortunate to see that the main events of this year’s McQuade’s Softball Tournament were put on hold due to rains, but even in spite of this, the organization accomplished their goals of bringing new and old visitors to Bismarck — as well as raising plenty of funds for organizations around the city. KX hopes that next year, the weather situation will be more fortunate, and that the tournament will continue to aid the community for years to come.

