BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Cancer Center does a lot in our community — from helping provide treatment and comfort to those struggling with cancer to supporting their families. To both thank them for their work and help them continue it, events are held year-round to aid with the organization’s fundraising efforts — including during the summer, where the Carz-N-Cures event brings revved-up fun to Bismarck for a good cause.

The event was founded by Terry Schreiner, after the Cancer Center not only helped his wife Teri through her own battle with the condition, but made sure Terry himself was comfortable and stable. After Teri recovered, Terry decided to do something to thank the organization — and after attending several car shows, saw an opportunity to host one of his own to raise more funds for their operations.

It’s now the seventh year that Carz-N-Cures has come to North Dakota, and the tradition of helping support the continued aid of those in need grows with each passing year. With this growth comes new cars on display, new guests to attend, and most importantly, more money raised for the cause.

“We’re really excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish so far,” Schreiner says. “Every year, it’s grown leaps and bounds, along with our contributions to the cancer center when it’s all done.”

At the car show, over 150 vehicles of all kinds — ranging from vintage to new, and even tie-ins with famous franchises — came to the Capitol Building’s Northwest parking lot to support the cancer center. From Corvettes to Bugs and even Shelby Cobras, there was something for every automobile fan.

“I just checked out count, and we’re at about 155 registered vehicles today, which is our best number ever,” says Schreiner. “The stipulation I always tell folks is, ‘If you’re proud of it, bring it’.”

Even for those who may not be as big into vehicles, there were other aspects to help raise money for the center, including both silent and live auctions, live music on-site, and a free-will donation lunch consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, and cookies. The turnout, Schreiner says, only grows every year — and thankfully, so do the donations to the Cancer Center.

“Last year, we were able to give $20,000 to the cancer center,” explains Schreiner, “which puts us at about $75,000 total. Our hope today is to get a $25,000 day, and put us at an even $100k to give back to the center.”

These funds raised go towards the Cancer Center’s goals of proving assistance for families struggling with cancer diagnoses — including paying for equipment, travel fees, and helping with everything they require to help those in need. Car shows themselves have a long history in North Dakota, but Carz-N-Cures is one with both a huge array of vehicles on display and a good cause behind it all.