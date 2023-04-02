BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Dream Center began as a small food distribution group, dedicated to donating food and proving meal runs for those in need in the Bismarck-Mandan community. However, the community nonprofit has grown significantly since its early years — to the point where the organization now has a fully- established, permanent residence in town, which serves to not only provide the Bisman area with food and clothing donations, but also offers a whole host of additional services, including counseling, ministry, and free meals thanks to a partnership with fellow local food bank The Banquet.

The organization began, appropriately enough, as the result of a dream by its founder Jim Barnhardt. This dream, he claims, gave him the idea to start a program to aid the community — and in May 2016, after talking it over with his wife Cindy, he worked to make that dream a reality. Now, seven years later, they have made huge strides — particularly in their union with The Banquet, and of course, the establishment of the main building for both groups. And even in its more permanent location, the Dream Center’s mission continues, and extends into plenty of new avenues.

“Right now, we’re experiencing some high growth with our Adopt-A-Block and Food Pantry programs,” explains Barnhardt. “Last week, 974 households were served, and the week before, it was 1,001. On the Banquet side of things, they’re serving over 1,400 meals a week. Cindy started the Great Start breakfast program in June, and they’re serving about 80-100 meals every morning, and giving somewhere between 100-150 sack lunches away five days out of the week. As far as touching lives in other ways, we have groups meeting in our chapel downstairs, our conference rooms for companies to meet, and entities coming in and offering free services.”

Plenty of groups, both in and around North Dakota, have used the Bismarck Dream Center as a place to meet and provide their services to the community — including Great Plains Food Bank, the local Homeless Coalition, Job Service North Dakota, and Northland Health. The anniversary party, which took place on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2, brought many of these organizations together to celebrate the continued success of the Dream Center.

At the birthday event. guests could enjoy an entire host of features, including gift bags, games with prizes sponsored by different organizations, complimentary drinks, food from The Banquet, and plenty of activities, including balloon art, virtual reality, and crafts. This was fun not only for the parents and children who attended the event, but for many of the sponsors — who were eager to share their gratitude for everything the Dream Center has done for the BisMan community. The anniversary party isn’t the only event that the Dream Center will be putting on to commemorate a full year in the new building, either: on April 27th, the day of their ribbon cutting, they will also host a formal gala. Known as ‘Dreams in Black and White’, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. This event will feature a more formal celebration of the occasion, complete with black-tie dress codes, a cash bar, a silent auction, chocolate fountains, and more.

Although the festivities lit up the center this evening, Barnhardt has not let it distract him from the future of the Dream Center — and while he couldn’t be prouder of the reality his dream has brought about, it’s still only the beginning of what he aims to accomplish. When asked about plans for the Dream Center in the coming years, he flashed KX News a smile before telling us of what he hopes lies further in the organization’s future.

“The Dream Center is turning out to be so much more than what Cindy and I anticipated when we opened it a year ago,” said Barnhardt, “and we are serving a lot of community needs. But we also have an extensive volunteer list at this point, and we’re looking at what’s the next step to serve our community. It’s God’s plan more so than our plan, but right now, we’re talking with more entities and searching ourselves to see what the community needs. We’re particularly looking at diapers, infant formula, and motherhood supply distribution at the moment.”

Barnhardt is 66 years old at the moment, and while running a center with so many outreach projects may seem like an exhausting task, he believes that seeing the good that the Dream Center does for the Bismarck-Mandan area gives him all the energy he needs to continue making his dream into a reality.

“I feel overwhelmed, but it’s very rewarding,” Barnhardt says. “The community has really stepped up to support this endeavor, and we’re really looking forward to the next step.”

If the Bismarck Dream Center truly is the result of a dream, then it’s safe to say that some dreams really can come true — and even better than that, begin to help the dreams of others come true as well.

For more information on the Bismarck Dream Center, or to purchase tickets for the Dreams in Black and White Gala, visit the organization’s website, or call 701-955-2150 and ask for Doreen.