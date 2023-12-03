DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, the people of Dickinson ring in the holiday season with their Downtown Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting — an event which brings business owners and residents together for a night of celebration and holiday appreciation. This year, however, marks a tremendous change to the event schedule, as for the first time in a decade, the lighting has changed locations.

It is worth noting that the downtown stroll is not just a simple walk, either, and features the entire community of Dickinson getting together to celebrate the holidays: during the event, one can find sales and scavenger hunts at local businesses, holiday hay rides, and even photo opportunities with Santa and Ms. Claus themselves at City Hall.

According to the City of Dickinson’s Marketing and Events Director Joel Walters, the tree lighting ceremony was previously hosted at a small park in the city’s downtown area before the completion of Dickinson Legacy Square earlier this year. Now, in order to commemorate the square’s opening, the lighting ceremony and meetings with the Claus family were moved to the new area — a decision which was met with much approval from the public.

In total, almost 1,000 individuals assembled at the decorated square on Saturday evening to participate in the first Legacy Square Lighting, while enjoying the multiple attractions located on-site to help them ring in the holidays (including warm drinks, a live band, holiday-themed vendors, and the lighting of Dickinson’s massive 30-foot Christmas tree. Following this lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus were escorted to the square, where they took photos with children and families under the light of the tremendous tree.

While this is undoubtedly an enjoyable event for Dickinson residents, city organizers note that this year, the lighting not only serves as a great way to welcome December with open arms, but also a great introduction to the future of the Legacy Square.

“It’s a great feeling to host an event that brings so much of the community out to share the Christmas spirit,” Walters explains. “The city is pleased and proud of the events that we host at Dickinson Legacy Square, and the tree lighting ceremony was a beautiful culmination to our inaugural season. Our goal is to provide accessible programming for our entire community at Legacy Square. At the city, it’s very important that, as a community, we provide a place for families to gather and to create lasting memories – especially during the holidays!”

In order to learn more about Dickinson Legacy Square, visit this page on the City of Dickinson’s website.