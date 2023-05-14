BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When many of us think of a nice, hot dish that both warms us up and reminds us of our younger years, there’s one pasta dish that usually comes to mind: macaroni and cheese. Whether your brand of choice was Kraft, Velveeta, or a homemade mix from your family, many people have fond memories of the dish. And this week, during the first annual Mac & Cheese festival in Bismarck, the classic was given new life by the chefs of North Dakota.

The festival serves as a first solo event for the FanaTix group (who has previously worked with the Bismarck Larks on the Mandan Rodeo and the Bismarck Marathon). After listening to the residents of the area express a clamoring for more food-based events, the group decided to host the inaugural Mac & Cheese Festival as both a way to give people what they’ve been asking for and create a celebration of a beloved dish.

Upon purchasing a pass to the festival, attendees received a series of tickets, all of which could be exchanged for beverages, ice cream, alcohol, and of course, 4-ounce sample cups of mac & cheese from the many different local restaurants and food trucks that attended — including Bluebird Food Truck, Stage Stop Bar and Grill, the Blarney Stone Irish Pub, and the Laughing Sun Brewery. Each group brought their own spin on the dish, with some of the popular toppings including beef brisket, pulled pork, peppers, bacon, and more. While they ate (or bided time until their next meal), visitors could enjoy drinks, cornhole, a kids’ zone featuring a bounce house, and live music from state musicians like Savanah Benz. Once they sampled everything the different trucks had to offer, guests could vote on their top pick to determine the festival’s fan favorite Mac & Cheese.

It wasn’t just the guests that the competitors needed to impress, though: a selection of judges, ranging from foodies to Cloverdale representative to kids (the ultimate authorities on Mac & Cheese). The different pasta displays were graded not only on outright taste and quantity, but also by how well applicable dishes utilized Cloverdale meat products. The overall victor when the fan, judge, and Cloverdale categories were all weighed together would receive the Golden Noodle Award, with a Golden Ticket to go along with it. With this ticket, the victorious cooking crew would have the opportunity to enter the World Food Championships in Dallas this November — where they’ll be representing North Dakota in the Rice and Noodle category.

The event not only met Funatix’s expectations, but completely surpassed them: many individuals purchased extra sample tickets at the event, to the point where even some competitors needed to make changes in their schedule. Bismarck’s own Laughing Sun Brewery at one point needed to send team members back to their restaurant to acquire more pasta, and Hensley’s Tasty Truck needed to close early after they completely ran out of their own offering (a California-style Mac & Cheese). This increase in population also meant an increase in wait times — but it would seem that many of the guests either did not mind or were satiated once they tasted the samples that each group had to offer.

In the end, the Laughing Sun took home not only the award for the fan favorite sample of the evening, but also the prestigious Golden Noodle Award itself for their creation: a macaroni dish consisting of cheesy shell pasta, topped with house-made smoked brisket and a mixture of bacon and peppers. Laughing Sun’s pit master has informed us that you’ll be able to see the award on full display at the brewery — as well as be able to order a version of the winning Brisket Mac & Cheese (albeit without the bacon and pepper mix) as usual from the restaurant’s menu.

While the Laughing Sun kitchen crew hasn’t quite decided what they’ll be bringing to the World Food Championships, they’re happy for the opportunity, and can’t wait to showcase their culinary expertise to the rest of the world. And likewise, FunaTix events is eager to continue hosting events like the Mac & Cheese Festival in the Bisman area. The festival serves as both a great introduction to the event company and the many great pasta chefs of North Dakota — and one we hope serves as a herald of things to come in the community.