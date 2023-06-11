MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — If the recent happenings in town are anything to go by, the residents of Bismarck and Mandan truly adore car shows. Although we visited a large one the previous weekend in Carz and Cures, there’s another major speedster showcase that also comes to town this time of year — Buggies-N-Blues, which serves as one of Mandan’s favorite car festivals.

According to the event’s website, the showcase initially started in 1993, when a committee of six people decided to host the first Buggies-N-Blues in downtown Mandan. It’s been 30 years since that first meetup, but the car show has continued to be a major event in Mandan, as well as one that spans the entire weekend.

“It started just with a group of car enthusiasts who had some old classic cars,” says the Mandan Progress Organization’s Executive Director Matt Schanandore. “They wanted to get together and show them off, ad wanted to do it in a way that was kind of an experience on Main Street in Mandan, which is kind of a rare, very unique opportunity. And that just grew over the years, and it is what it is today — the big festival, and music festival, and car show.”

The automobile action begins on Friday, when attendees were able to take part in a classic car auction with Northland Auction. There was also a meet and greet available with Steve Darnell at the Dacotah Speedway before races at the track. Following this, the main Buggies-N-Blues event began on Saturday with a classic car ‘Show and Shine’ at Scotty’s Drive-In.

After this show came the Block Party — where guests could enjoy live music, beer and food vendors, and most importantly, a parade of classic cars. Sunday was the big day of the Buggies-N-Blues Car Show, in which hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks appeared on Mandan’s Main Street following a pancake breakfast at the Mandan Airport.

“”Everyone loves to see cars,” Schanandore states. “Old muscle cars, rat rods, hot rods, classic cars. It brings a whole group of people together that enjoy seeing vehicles and being part of a much larger community base.”

It’s also worth noting that this festival isn’t restricted to just old-school automobiles — electric cars, bikes, large work vehicles, trucks tractors, and more were also on display, along with more live music, food vendors, and booths from both local businesses and crafters.. Organizers of Buggies-N-Blues say that even if you’re not one for vehicles, there’s still something you can enjoy here — and that’s exactly what makes it such a beloved community event.

“We have seen quite a few guests,” Schanandore states. “We’re well over 2-3-4,000 people some days. With great weather, we can see up to 10,000 people out there.”

While there may not be as much Blues music on display, Buggies-N-Blues continues its legacy of entertaining Mandan in many ways, even thirty years after it’s inception — and it’s our hope that it does so for years to come.