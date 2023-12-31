BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2024 is upon us, and as 2023 departs, many of us may enjoy seeing it off by staying up until midnight on December 31st to be present when the calendar flips over — perhaps with a combination of friends, formal wear, and champagne. However, there are many cases where people or families may not be willing to partake in this form of celebration. Thankfully, a new tradition known as ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ has emerged to help those who prefer their festivities early get in the spirit of the new year without the need for such a late night.

Although we were unable to determine where this alternative holiday began, the idea behind Noon Year’s Eve is quite a simple one: while adults and teens (including this columnist) may have no problem waiting until 12:00 a.m. for the grand finale of 2023, those with younger children, older adults, or families may have trouble finding their way to events or staying up long enough as a group for a proper celebration.

While the goal of nearly every Noon Year’s Eve festival remains the same, the actual way that it is celebrated varies between events — some favor more informal options like brunch or light parties, and others choose to host larger get-togethers or glitzy soirees. This festival isn’t just one for families, either: across the United States, many establishments host their own Noon Year’s Eve parties for families and children. This is even the case here in North Dakota, where groups like Bismarck’s Gateway to Science are hosting similar year-end open houses.

“The celebration was an idea we learned when our executive director went to a conference for science technical centers around the world,” recalls Gateway to Science’s Education Director Arin Casavante. “She noticed that it’s a time for families to get together and celebrate the new year without having to attend a later, more adult-focused event.”

“We wanted to celebrate the new year with all of our families,” states the Gateway’s Senior STEM Educator Hope Burdolski, “but midnight is a tough time for families, as well as our staff. We wanted to bring all sorts of STEM learning into the day while still having fun. Parents and families always want to do something during the holidays, so we figured this would be a great opportunity to host an event.”

The Gateway is already known for its’ many events for the children and adults of Bismarck, and Noon Year’s Eve is no exception. Over the course of the celebration, the building’s complete selection of exhibits was opened to the public — and both children and adults were able to enjoy everything the facility had to offer. More thematic events were located on the second floor of the building, and placed a heavy focus on mixing scientific phenomena and ideas with activities in the spirit of the new year and winter as a whole with activities such as stomp rockets, shrinky-dinks, and the creation of winter constellations using toothpicks and marshmallows, as well as periodic laboratory demonstrations of the science behind fireworks and a balloon drop at the end of the festivities. It’s important to note, however, that these workshops do not only serve as entertainment: they also play an important part in helping to educate the children of ND’s capital city.

“We picked all of our activities very deliberately,” Burdolski states. “Play is a huge part of learning. If we can get kids and adults excited about learning, and bring it into things people already care about, that can make a world of difference.”

“We wanted to focus on not just the new year,” Casavante points out, “but the winter season as well. In the wintertime, it gets kind of boring and dreary outside. We wanted to remind people that it’s still a time to play. We wanted to help bring that family in and remind them that they can still learn together, explore together, and have fun, even in this weather.

Although it may not be what many expect in an end-of-year party, Noon Year’s Eve is very well-received by the children and families who celebrate it — and the same can certainly be said for the judging by the crowd that turned out to the building during its three-hour party, it is safe to say that both the Gateway to Science and their open events have quickly captured the hearts of Bismarck’s residents, and will continue to do so for years to come while providing laughter and learning to its’ visitors.

“I hope that everyone can take home different ideas that they can continue to learn with,” notes Burdolski. “With Winter Constellations, for instance, the supplies are very simple: marshmallows and toothpicks. If they have those materials at home, they can continue to keep learning, and then take that idea further by stepping outside and looking at the stars.”

“I’m really happy with the turnout,” Casavant concludes. “It’s showing us that there’s a need for these events in the community. In North Dakota, our most sought-after careers are STEM-related. When we can bring parents together with kids, and show them these entryways into fun and careers, it helps to keep them in ND, and keep them excited for STEM.”

By now, Noon Year’s Eve celebrations across the country have come to a close — but there are still plenty of late-night events where families, older children, or adults can stay up until midnight to greet 2024 with open arms. To view some of the NYE celebrations available throughout North Dakota, check out KX’s event calendar here. In order to learn about the Gateway to Science’s own upcoming events, click here to visit their own website.