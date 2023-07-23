BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer in North Dakota brings ideas of hiking, fishing, boating and generally heading to the great outdoors. But at the same time, it’s also when the state’s get-together, concert, entertainment, and performing arts scenes flare up as well. This means that it’s only natural for these two ideas to cross paths from time to time — and here in the BisMan area, the Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park is one of the most popular places where this occurs. Here, patrons of the arts and up-and-coming stars come together to enjoy a night of theater in a beautiful, open-air environment.

Every summer marks the return of Sleepy Hollow’s summer series of performances — which typically last from mid-July to early August. Each show features young actors from the community, as they try out for, rehearse for, and eventually perform in a full theatrical performance on the park’s massive stage. This year, the summer season features two plays — one featuring those going into grades six through nine, and another with students going from 6th grade to their senior year in High School. There’s even a small beginning section for first to fifth-graders, meaning that younger and older students alike can all have their time in the spotlight.

This weekend, the sixth-to-ninth graders put on their show with Willy Wonka Jr. The stage version of the classic film and book retains the story of Charlie Bucket and his magical trip to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, and does so through a combination of original musical numbers and revised versions of classics from the original film. This, however, is just one play of many that have appeared in the history of the park, and just one of the groups of students.

Any student is welcome to try out for Sleepy Hollow’s annual performance, regardless of wether or not they have any previous history with the craft. Students with previous show biz experience, in particular, are more than happy to participate — not only for the ability to show their skills to a large crowd, but to experience the feeling of performing in a unique environment.

“Outdoor shows are a lot different from indoor shows,” explains Sleepy Hollow actor Xander Fink, who played Willa Wonka himself during the show. “You have to take into consideration that you’re not in a confined space. That dictates how loud you sing, how much you project, and things like that. It’s just so nice to be outside, because you feel like you’re more free in what you can do, and you’re not really contained to a space.”

It turns out that while one can graduate from being an actor on the stage, many return in their adult years, eager to give back to the park. One such example is Jeremy Lindemann — the director of the 6th-12th grade show, and a former Sleepy Hollow player himself.

“I started as a student when I was 15 years old” , says Lindemann. “My first show was the Sound of Music in 2012. Since then, I’ve worked backstage, worked as the tech director for five years, and now I’m in my first year directing. It’s quite a change, a different role for sure. It’s really interesting, having seen both sides. I think coming from being a student has made me a better director, and I think I’ve gotten to appreciate what that role looks like to the kids, and what they really need from me in order to really get rolling.”

Shows at Sleepy Hollow do more than entertain the community surrounding Bismarck, however. Not only does it give students a place to perform and show their skills in front of their family and friends, but it can also serve to teach them valuable skills that they can use once they step off of the stage — and even throughout their entire lives.

“You’re learning something, ” says Sleepy Hollow’s Executive Director Susan Lundberg, “and that’s the important thing. As the saying goes, we can’t send people out in the world dumb. So here we are, sending them out with confidence, maturity, experience, and the credibility to do things.”

Between the many shows, opportunities to get involved, open-air setting, and the feeling of community available at Sleepy Hollow, it’s no wonder that the playhouse has remained a favorite summer destination for those in the area. But it’s not just the shows themselves that make it a powerhouse of the summer event scene. There’s more to the park itself as well, and on next week’s One-Day ND Destinations special, we’ll be returning to Sleepy Hollow to give you a closer look backstage, as well as answering a few questions about the past, present, and future of the area. While you’re waiting for that, though, you can head down to Sleepy Hollow yourself for a performance this week — the second and final show this Summer, Matilda, will begin its run on July 27, and continue on until August 5.

Sleepy Hollow is always accepting donations and volunteer assistance. To learn more, visit this page on the theatre’s website.