BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The popular CBS reality show ‘The Amazing Race’ features teams of two as they race around the world, finding clues, completing challenges, and outlast their opponents for a huge cash prize. With so many interesting experiences and prizes to be won, it only makes sense that people all across the country would want to partake in such an experience. Unfortunately, the expansive and big-budget nature of the program means that replicating it without the backing of a major network is nearly impossible. This doesn’t mean that cities and states can put on their own versions of the competition, however — and this weekend, Bismarck did just that.

In 2013, the Lespwa Lavi (‘Hope for Life’ in Haitian Creole) organization was formed, with the goal of uniting two communities from across the ocean — Bismarck in ND and Verettes, a poor rural community in Haiti. The goal of supporting Verettes is extremely important to former Major League Soccer and Haitian national team player Ricardo Pierre-Louis — who struggled with poverty in his youth, and eventually wrote a book about the topic.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Pierre-Louis explains. “For example, going to school. Education was not free — I didn’t have the freedom to go to school. So therefore, I felt like it was important, because people helped me, that I continue to make an impact on where I come from in Haiti — to help the kids down there. And getting everybody involved with it… I think its a win-win situation.”

In ‘Hunger for Hope’, Pierre-Louis recounts his own experiences, as well as discusses the importance of changing the future to help generations of individuals in the same situations.

” My company published Ricardo’s book about two years ago,” said founder of Story Chorus Jordan Loftis, “and when we heard about his story and the founding of Lespwa Lavi, and how much he went through to get from Haiti to be here, I had to hear it, and then we had to publish it. What he’s done is give real hope for thousands of people who live hopeless every day.”

One of the ways that Lespwa Lavi helps raise money for this idea is through its own Amazing Race for Haiti fundraiser in the capital city. During this annual event, members of the community compete in a miniature version of the show’s premise, racing to many different locations in Bismarck — including By the Batch Bakery, Seeds of Hope Thrift Store, and the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library — before coming to a head at Kiwanis Park.

The Amazing Race is known for its variety of challenges, and while guests don’t have to do anything as insane as learning to tango on a wall, there were still plenty of puzzles and activities that proved difficult for many participants. All of these roadblocks, the organization states, are themed to daily life and culture in Haiti, including clothes washing, buying and selling at the market, and perhaps the most disliked of the day’s events, eating cookies made of dirt — which Pierre-Louis states that he himself needed to do on multiple occasions to stave off hunger. These activities served not only to provide obstacles and entertainment to participants, but also to make them aware of many of the day-to-day challenges people in Haiti face. The market activity (where contenders must balance a randomized budget against bills, necessities, and medical care), in particular, was based on the struggles that a real family sponsored by Lespwa Lavi underwent.

“The idea is to connect the community of Bismarck with the community of Haiti,” states Louis-Pierre, “and I think a global mindset is important. It help the people here in Bismarck — kids and adults — to understand how people live in another side of the world.”

With how many stations there are in the race and things there were to see around downtown Bismarck, though, many people would rather focus on the ‘Amazing’ aspect than the concept of a race. Thankfully, the event was split into two separate tracks catering to both serious and leisurely participants. Those who didn’t take much interest in the competitive aspect also had the opportunity to participate in a more relaxed version of the event on the Recreational track, featuring a less intensive course and activities for fun. The individuals who were interested in a more intense experience could instead partake in the Competitive track for a race to win cash prizes.

The event is so beloved, not only for the experience of a citywide hunt, but for the effect it has on the populations of both Bismarck and Haiti. It’s such an interesting concept for a good cause that even former contestants of the original show have taken notice, and lent their support. Alex Manard, who previously competed on Season 27 of The Amazing Race on CBS, volunteered to assist in this year’s competition, and ran the challenge station at the Seeds of Hope Thrift Store.

“The story behind this is touching,” says Manard. “We take a lot of what we do in the United States for granted. There’s a lot of underprivileged countries out there that need help. Being able to rally the community of Bismarck behind an event and an organization like this to maybe help someone else is incredible.”

Regardless of which course attendees decided to enter and how they placed, at the end of the day, all competitors were treated to a dinner of Haitian cuisine. This is to serve as not only a fitting conclusion to the event, but as another thanks for the good that their entry and participation will do in the future.

With help from donors and fundraisers like The Amazing Race, Lespwa Lavi has been able to make great strides in helping Verettes keep afloat. As of 2023, they’ve not only continued to keep the children of the area fed, but also give women in the community the ability to start their own businesses and provide for themselves.

“The impact that we are making in Haiti is tremendous,” Pierre-Louis states. “If you think about the simple need of eating a meal every day, our kids… we had 300 kids in the program we started, and today we have almost 500 kids that are being fed daily that would otherwise not have a meal to eat. In addition to their basic needs like food and water, kids are getting the opportunity to g o to school, and we’re investing in their futures. Women in the community are getting micro-loans, where they can start a small business, and they can feed their family.”

The Amazing Race for Haiti does more than just bridge the gap between our two cultures — it helps us enjoy and be grateful for the things around us, as well as show our support for those who may not have the same luxuries. Through fundraisers like this, we can aid the people of Haiti, and help guide them on the path to a brighter future. Through fundraising and support, we can make a difference for those who are far from us — and see the impact doing so has on our own lives as well.

“One of the undersung values of giving,” states Loftis, “is that as the givers, you receive the same gift. As you bless people, you are blessed. And if you’ve never experienced that, I promise — even sponsoring some children, getting those pictures of kids who get to eat because of what your family’s doing, and inviting your children into that process. It changes your family as much as it changes theirs.”

To learn more about Lespwa Lavi, or to sponsor a child in Haiti, visit the organization’s website here.