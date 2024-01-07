BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Throughout the month of January, the city of Bismarck is celebrating Vinterfest — a celebration of both the winter season and North Dakota’s Scandinavian History — with a series of events and activities that appeal to the capital’s citizens as a whole.

“At Northern Plains,” explains NPNHA Project Manager Lacey Heid, “we feel that it’s important to celebrate and embrace all heritage of the Northern Plains. By doing that, we’re able to pass it on, and continue the traditions of previous generations. Winter is a very natural time to do that, because it’s traditionally ‘slower’ for people — they aren’t quite as busy. It’s an easy way to get people together, and get them excited about something. It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve reached out to multiple partners, all of whom are handling the events that they’d like to put on.”

“We’ve got a lot of partners involved in Vinterfest,” continues NPNHA representative Emily Sakariassen. “It was an idea that started with the local Sons of Norway lodge — they wanted to establish a winter festival that brought more people out during a time when they’re normally hibernating.”

This weekend, the festival continued with a cycling scavenger hunt, created as a joint effort between the Northern Plains National Heritage Area (NPNHA) and the Burleigh County Bike Cult. Throughout Saturday’s festivities, participants were given a list of items to collect, all of which could be found at businesses and local parks across the city. As there was no set time limit (aside from the event’s end, of course), hunters were free to approach it in either a fast-paced and competitive or more slow, relaxed nature. This, representatives claim, helps them allow the event to be open to anyone interested in taking part, including both hardcore bikers and casual cyclists.

“The Burleigh Bike Cult thought it would be fun to do a scavenger hunt on their bicycles,” Sakariassen notes. We’ve got a number of recreational activities during the festival, including outdoor events like this one. We’re hoping that we have enough snow to do a cross-country skiing event in Sibley Park on the 19th.”

After participants gathered all of the items on their lists, they finished the race back at the Landing, where warm fires, hot chocolate, and a food truck were all ready and waiting to reward the competitors for their hard work. Despite the chill, a significant number of bikers turned out for the scavenger hunt — a perfect example of just how much North Dakotans desire to remain out and active even in terrible temperatures.

“It’s just reaching another group,” said Heid. “These people already do things in the winter, so we’re just coming alongside them, showing our support, and helping people celebrate what they enjoy.”

Both Sakariassen and Heid state that the many organizations involved in this year’s production hope to host more Vinterfest celebrations in the future — and that it will eventually become a permanent staple of winter in the capital city. While the weather outside may be difficult for many to deal with, events like these are a perfect way to keep Bismarck’s event climate (and its citizens) warm during the coldest time of the year.

” Wintertime is something we often grumble about,” states Sakariassen, “especially here on the northern plains and in central North Dakota — but we also have so many opportunities to embrace and appreciate it. We’re trying to put a positive spin on things, and remind ourselves that there’s lots to do and plenty of reasons to get together even after the holidays.”

“I think that getting multiple different groups of people involved and excited about winter is important because it comes every year,” Heid concludes, “whether we like it or not. If people can look forward to something happening in January, it’s a great way to maintain sustainability. I hope the people of Bismarck also gain an enjoyment of winter, and an appreciation of other cultures and activities so that everyone can celebrate the season together.”

To learn more about Bismarck Parks and Rec, as well as see all of their upcoming events and news updates, visit their website on this page. A full list of the events that will occur over this month’s Vinterfest can be found on the celebration’s website.