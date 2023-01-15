BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the world, which are the ones that people seek to learn the most?

Writing Tips, a website that aims to provide just that, analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches for learning languages, taking into account the number of terms like ‘how to learn X’, ‘learn X’, and ‘X classes near me’ (where X refers to the language in question). The number of searches for each term and language was then combined in order to reveal the total average monthly searches in each of the 50 states. In North Dakota, the following three languages are the most commonly searched.

Language Spanish Japanese German Monthly Search Volume 680 80 80

In first place for learning languages is Spanish — which is not only the official language of 21 countries and spoken by over 500 million people worldwide, but the second most spoken language in the United States as well. Almost 13% of the U.S population either speak Spanish as their primary language or have it as a secondary one.

Second place goes to Japanese, which is not only the language with the lowest amount of information density but one of the most popular ‘fast-paced’ languages. While it’s unexpected considering our heritage, German is only the third most searched language to learn here in North Dakota.

The trends visible here in North Dakota are some that are replicated in the rest of the United States. The study has found that Spanish is the most popular language not only here (with an average total of 476,900 monthly searches, over ten times the amount of the other top contenders), but in the entire nation, with Japanese taking third place (40,260 average searches). Interestingly, the second most popular language to learn nationwide is Korean, with an average of 44,090 searches a month.

“Learning a new language has an abundance of benefits, from advancing your career to enhancing the connection to other countries and cultures – so it’s fascinating to see such different languages make the top of the rankings,” explains a spokesperson from WritingTips in a press release. “Plus, it can even improve communication and vocabulary in your first language. With the sheer amount of searches for learning Spanish across the nation, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the number of speakers in the U.S.”

