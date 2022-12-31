BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of places to do just that.

The staff of BestThingsND.Com have compiled a list of some of the largest and most epic New Year’s Eve celebrations in North Dakota that are open to the public. From Bismarck to Grand Forks, there are plenty of places that you can gather with your friends to help welcome 2023 in style.

BISMARCK

New Year’s Eve Gala- Swing into 2023 with a return to the original Roaring 20s! This black tie event takes place at the Bismarck Event Center at 8:00 p.m. on the evening of December 31, and features cultural cuisines, cocktails, live music, both silent and live auctions, and a brilliant fireworks show when midnight strikes. KX will be attending the gala, so be sure to stop by our table and say hi! You can reserve a table here.

Jimmy V’s New Year’s Eve Party- For those who prefer their NYE celebrations in Bismarck a bit more on the wild side, Jimmy V’s has you covered. This wet and wild celebration features pizza and some of the finest brews on tap.

MANDAN

Stage Stop Saloon Masquerade Ball- Come along, don’t you fear the masquerade — step in, don’t be afraid! This extravagant and exciting celebration features live music, dancing, drinks, and plenty of prizes which all combine to make one heck of a New Years’ celebration.

DICKINSON

Ice Skating at West River Ice Center – If you’re a fan of ice skating, the West River Ice Center may be a perfect place to spend New Year’s Eve. Their free NYE party offers live entertainment via a DJ booth, ice skating, and plenty of door prizes throughout the evening for families and partiers of all ages.

GRAND FORKS

New Year’s Execution –Regardless of whether or not you believe in the legendary cryptid, you can certainly believe in the BigFoot Bar and Grill located in Grand Forks’ Ramada Inn. The restaurant’s typical hand-crafted food fare goes great with a New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring plenty of live entertainment.

NYE at Playmaker’s Lounge – Playmaker’s Lounge is the official game-gathering spot for UND athletics — and New Years’ parties — for sports fans. This 21-and-up party features no door charge, a DJ, and plenty of good drinks and ’boutique casino’ fun. More family-appropriate activities will also be taking place in the nearby CanadInns lobby.

WEST FARGO

Bordertown New Year’s Eve – If you prefer to ring in the new year with a song, Bordertown Bar and Grill is the perfect place to do so. The New Year’s celebrations here include a midnight toast, drink specials, late night happy hour, and plenty of karaoke. Anyone brave enough to take the stage also receives a drink on the house after their first song!

New Year’s Eve Glow Skate- Celebrate the advent of 2023 on the move at The Lights Rink at Essential Health Plaza. With free glow sticks, skating, and on-site music, this is a family-friendly event that’s fun and fancy-free for all ages.

SAINT MICHAEL

NYE at the Spirit Lake Auditorium Sports Bar- Why not spend New Year’s at one of ND’s greatest resort destinations? Guests at Spirit Lake can spend the night at a lake house, hotel room, cottage or cabin, as well as enjoy a party with live music and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Know of any other great places to welcome 2023 For a complete list of New Year’s parties around North Dakota, visit this page on BestThingsND’s website.