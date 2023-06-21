BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Did you miss it?

Summer officially arrived at 9:58 a.m. today, ending spring and kicking off roughly 90 days of warm weather, travel and outdoor activities.

It’s the “Summer Solstice,” in astronomical terms, the time of year when daylight generally lasts the longest.

For Bismarck, that means 15 hours, 52 minutes and 6 seconds of daylight.

For Minot, it’s 16 hours, 4 minutes and 56 seconds of daylight today.

Tomorrow, the days start getting shorter — for example, we lose three seconds of daylight on June 22, as we start marching toward the Autumn Equinox on September 23 (when day and night are roughly equal in length) and the Winter Solstice on December 21 (when we have the least amount of daylight in the day).

Until then, enjoy the sun and fun — the season’s warm days are a precious commodity in terms of North Dakota weather.

