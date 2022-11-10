BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in southwestern North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow.

Mandan’s Sunset Drive looking north, early Thursday morning, November 10. (Image: Keith Darnay)

The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and community events have been pushed back to, well, who knows when.

City road crews have been working since midnight in many communities, keeping emergency and main roads as open as possible. The phrase of the morning most people have already heard: If you don’t really have to travel, stay put.

As of early Thursday morning, the northern half of western North Dakota appears better off than the southern half. As weather conditions develop, all that may change — keep checking the KX Storm Team for the latest weather outlook.

Bismarck KX Cam Williston KX Cam Watford City KX Cam

Highway cameras from the North Dakota Department of Transportation help paint the picture of the snowstorm as it makes its way across the state as of early Thursday morning:

I-94 west, near Dickinson (Image: NDDOT)

I-94 west, near Bismarck (Image: NDDOT)

U.S. Highway 2, near Williston (Image: NDDOT)