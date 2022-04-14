We’re now on day three of what is being dubbed a blizzard of historical proportions. Many will have to dig out of more than two feet of snow. Luckily, we have relief in sight.
Today: While much of the snow has decreased in intensity, there are still light to moderate snow showers that will linger through central ND. An additional 2″-3″ is possible in north-central ND with less than an inch for the southern half of the state. Winds will remain very strong at 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. They’ll diminish slowly through the afternoon but still bring patchy blizzard-like conditions. The Blizzard Warning is slated to end by this evening.
Tonight: A few lingering snow showers will eventually move out. The winds will diminish to a more manageable range of NW 10-20 MPH. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens. There may be new record lows by Friday morning.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with cold highs in the 20s and blustery NW wind. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 MPH. Although no snow is expected, blowing snow could stay an issue. Especially in the open country.
Easter Weekend: Saturday looks to be very quiet with 20s for highs, very light NW winds of 5-15 MPH, and sunny skies. Unfortunately, a quick-moving low-pressure system could dump another 1″-6″ of new snowfall in North Dakota. The higher amounts will be in the northern part of the state. It moves out by early Monday morning.
We don’t have a chance at “normal” April temperatures until the following weekend.