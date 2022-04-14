We’re now on day three of what is being dubbed a blizzard of historical proportions. Many will have to dig out of more than two feet of snow. Luckily, we have relief in sight.

Today: While much of the snow has decreased in intensity, there are still light to moderate snow showers that will linger through central ND. An additional 2″-3″ is possible in north-central ND with less than an inch for the southern half of the state. Winds will remain very strong at 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. They’ll diminish slowly through the afternoon but still bring patchy blizzard-like conditions. The Blizzard Warning is slated to end by this evening.

These are snowfall estimates as of Thursday morning and are likely to be slightly higher by the end of the day.

Wind gusts from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Tonight: A few lingering snow showers will eventually move out. The winds will diminish to a more manageable range of NW 10-20 MPH. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens. There may be new record lows by Friday morning.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with cold highs in the 20s and blustery NW wind. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 MPH. Although no snow is expected, blowing snow could stay an issue. Especially in the open country.

Easter Weekend: Saturday looks to be very quiet with 20s for highs, very light NW winds of 5-15 MPH, and sunny skies. Unfortunately, a quick-moving low-pressure system could dump another 1″-6″ of new snowfall in North Dakota. The higher amounts will be in the northern part of the state. It moves out by early Monday morning.

More snow is expected on Easter Sunday.

We don’t have a chance at “normal” April temperatures until the following weekend.