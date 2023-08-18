PEKIN, ND (KXNET) — A West Fargo man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle ran into a ditch one mile west of Pekin.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was traveling west on North Dakota Highway 15 around 9:00 p.m., when he apparently went into the ditch while negotiating a curve in the road.

The motorcycle struck a railroad crossing embankment and ejected the driver who suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.