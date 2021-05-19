West Fargo officer dies from heart attack while on duty

West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson died on Tuesday afternoon from a heart attack while at the police station, West Fargo Police Department said on Facebook. He was 40 years old.

Officers and firefighters rendered care until an ambulance arrived. Lt. Gustafson later died in the hospital.

The Cass County Coroner’s Office says he suffered from severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage, causing a sudden heart attack.

According to the post, he worked for the department for over 10 years.

Police Chief Denis Otterness says Gustafson will be remembered for “his contagious smile and laughter, along with his dedication, teamwork and service to the City of West Fargo.”

A memorial honoring Gustafson is set up in the public lobby of the West Fargo City Hall’s Grand Foyer (800 Fourth Ave. E., Suite # 1).

The department is being assisted with calls for service by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol while members of the department process the loss of Gustafson.

His memorial service will be announced soon.