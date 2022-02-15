“It was a letter saying that our trailer had been bought off by a new owner,” said Brenda, a resident of Western Village mobile home park in Minot.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Oakland Communities of Minot who managed the mobile home park dispatched those letters to tenants at Western Village and other mobile home parks.

The letter to residents said the new owners, Western Village MHP was to send out communication about future events and community projects — but Brenda says those never came.

“They gave one phone number that we’ve tried calling numerous times but no return of our calls. The only thing different is they gave instructions as to how you pay your rent,” she said.

According to her, the situation worsened when the snow started to come down and Western Village MHP failed to remove it in a timely manner.

“We’ve had no snow removal, no ice removal just nothing and they used to be pretty good about it even plow on days we didn’t need it,” she said.

Brenda said she’s lived at the park for more than a decade. But in the last few weeks, she said she hasn’t even gone out to check her mailbox for fear of falling on the ice.

“I just don’t feel safe to do that, I have bone disease and I can’t risk falling and breaking something so I don’t know how long it’s going to be before I can safely get my mail,” she said.



All efforts to reach both past and new owners of the park have been unsuccessful. She has also reached out to the AG’s office, lawyers and the Minot Housing Authority.

According to her, it was only then she received a call back from the new management but very little changed.



Brenda said, “We’re just stuck between a rock and hard place here we don’t know what to do about anything.”

The North Dakota Manufactured Housing Association has intervened to ensure tenants are treated fairly.

“We’re gonna go forward and we’re going to talk to some of the people ourselves that are living in the community and then we’re going to find out what violations there were and whether they just disregarded them or didn’t know that they were in violation. The bottom line is we wanna make sure that the new park owners operate the parks as the past owners did,” said Kent French, governmental affairs for NDMHA.



Brenda says it’s frustrating living in the property with no one to turn to for the last couple of months.

We also reached out to the property manager of the park and who told us they didn’t have any comments at this time.