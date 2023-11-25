BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While the impact of a fatal crash is always the most crucial aspect, it’s also important to note that the actual nature of an accident is something to consider. In one way or another, a driver’s decisions on the road can lead to deadly consequences. This, however, begs the question of which standard driving activities are the most likely to cause accidents — a query that a new study aims to answer.

In an attempt to determine which driving movements are most commonly responsible for causing accidents on the road, personal injury lawyers with Zinda Law Group evaluated fatal accidents in every state (and Washington D.C.) based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Here, they observed that between 2017 and 2021, fatal accidents involving two cars or less were primarily caused by five main maneuvers — both in North Dakota and across the nation.

Rank Driving Maneuver Percentage of Fatalities 1 Going Straight 64.64% 2 Negotiating a Curve 16.48% 3 Turning Left 5.06% 4 Passing/Overtaking Another Vehicle 2.61% 5 Decelerating in the Road 1.47% The five deadliest driving maneuvers in North Dakota

In total, the research found that going straight is the deadliest driving tactic 61.97% of all fatal accidents on US roads occur when a driver continues to travel directly forward without trying to change direction — which does not always coincide with the road itself. This is especially the case in Michigan, where 77.15 of all accidents resulting in at least one fatality take place when at least one of the vehicles involved continued on a straight course. This vast number of straightforward accidents is also higher than the average in Massachusetts and Nebraska — which see 75.38% and 73.72% fatalities caused by straightforward driving, respectively.

In addition to these numbers, every fifth deadly crash in our country (20.63%) takes place when an individual fails to negotiate a curve — especially in Vermont, Montana, and New Hampshire (where one in three fatal crashes is caused by an attempt to turn). Here in North Dakota, though, this occurs less often than the national average. The same can be said for a crash that occurs when one turns left — which occurs in 7% of fatal crashes nationwide, but only 5.06% in the Peace Garden State. In contrast, fatal left-turn crashes in DC are almost twice as likely to occur in the capital than anywhere else (13.44%).

It is notable that these main causes of fatal crashes are the same across the entire US — in 46 other states, the three most common deadly driving maneuvers are in the same as they are here in ND. Meanwhile, deaths caused by driving maneuvers like passing or overtaking another vehicle, changing lanes, and decelerating on the road are also somewhat frequent in the US.

“The fact that the vast majority of fatal crashes in the US happen because drivers simply go straight highlights the importance of not panicking behind the wheel,” states a spokesperson for Zinda Law Group in a press release. “It can also be lifesaving to be especially aware of carefully negotiating curves in mountainous areas.”

In order to learn how to do your part to reduce the number of vehicle accidents in North Dakota, visit Vision Zero’s website here.