STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in North Dakota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#26. Bowman County

– Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #25

#25. Ward County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #13

#23. Renville County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #19

#23. Grand Forks County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #34

#22. Nelson County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #26

#21. Walsh County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #40

#19. Emmons County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #18

#19. Foster County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #3

#18. McLean County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #15

#16. McKenzie County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #38

#16. Morton County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #16

#13. Hettinger County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #42

#13. Williams County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #5

#13. Dickey County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #1

#12. McHenry County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #2

#11. Towner County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #36

#10. Bottineau County

– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #7

#9. Barnes County

– Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #14

#8. Ramsey County

– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #39

#7. Ransom County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #8

#6. Grant County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #32

#5. Eddy County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #37

#4. Rolette County

– Average life expectancy: 71.4 years (7.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #47

#3. Mountrail County

– Average life expectancy: 70.4 years (8.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #35

#2. Benson County

– Average life expectancy: 68.4 years (10.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #46

#1. Sioux County

– Average life expectancy: 65.2 years (13.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #48

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.