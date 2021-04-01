What do you do if are deemed a close contact but have received your vaccines?

Coronavirus
As the state sees a rise in positive cases once again, more North Dakotans continue to get vaccinated — but not everyone.

KX News is putting your safety first, and we wanted to know what to do if you are deemed a close contact, but have received your vaccines.

If you are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks past your final dose, you have to self-monitor for 14 days for any symptoms.

Health officials say two weeks past your final dose allows the antibodies to build up.

If you’re partially vaccinated, meaning one dose or not to that two-week mark yet, you’ll have to quarantine.

“They could quarantine for seven days and if they test negative you know they can get out after seven days. They can quarantine for 10 days and if they’re asymptomatic they can get out from that quarantine at that time. Or they can elect to quarantine for a full 14 days,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Section Chief for Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

According to the CDC, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last three months also do not have to quarantine if they’re notified as being a close contact.

