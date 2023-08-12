BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many kids love the idea of a 4-day school week. But what does this really look like? KX’s Adrienne Oglesby sat down with State Superintendent Kiersten Baesler, to find out.

“Essentially, it is just like it sounds,” she explains. “Instead of the students coming to school buildings Monday through Friday, they will only attend 4 days a week.”

Although students are only present in the building for four days, the schoolhouse is still open five days a week, and teachers are still employed and active in the building on the 5th day. While this idea seems entirely beneficial, it’s important to note there is also an unexpected harmful aspect to this as well- school lunches and buses will also only be available for four of the five days.

“If students need most of the models of the four-day school week,” Baesler continues. “Students can still be in the building if there’s a necessity for extra instruction and catching up. Even if you don’t, even if you’re not behind, if you want acceleration, If families want their child to attend on that fifth day, there are programs and learning opportunities available for that student. But the required school week is Monday through Thursday.”

According to the State, many teachers and administrators take advantage of the fifth day for teacher preparation. But how do test scores rank from a five-day school week as opposed to a four-day one? Baesler shares that it is something that has to remain consistent.

“It’s something that we were monitoring from the very beginning,” she states.

Basesler tells us when a school applies for permission to operate a four-day school week, their validation or their request cannot be based on economic factors. Any that solely rely on these will immediately be denied.

“The reasons that we approve and the reasons that we look for in an application for approving these four-day school weeks vary,” explains Baesler. “We are looking for the reasons that it will enhance and improve student outcomes. Their school district plan and application must provide us with information about how this will actually enhance their child’s learning the students learning experience. It will say things like, because of a four-day school week, we will have more one on one opportunities for those students that need to have them. It will allow us more time for our teachers to be dedicated to accelerating those students that are maybe above grade level. We’re looking for evidence of those factors existing.”

13 schools in our state are following the four-day model. Most of those reside on the border between South Dakota and Montana. Baesler notes that the model is usually seen more often in small rural school districts than in larger ones.

Applications for four-day school weeks were due March 1st, but unfortunately, no new applicants were reported in 2023. However, another wave of applications will begin next year.