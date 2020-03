Sanford President Dr. Michael LeBeau discusses viral spread and community spread in North Dakota. LeBeau says he expects this to increase cases far and wide in the state.

LeBeau says the testing for COVID-19 is a nasal swab. He says Sanford is using State and commercial labs. He says Sanford has enough testing supplies for two weeks in Sanford Bismarck. He hopes to get that number up to 30 days of supplies.