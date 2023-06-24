BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Reaching middle age can be a great thing — not only is it a celebration of the fact that you’ve lasted for some time on the planet, it’s an opportunity to reflect on everything you’ve accomplished, and the experiences, feats, and wisdom you’ve collected on the way. But at the same time, this halfway point can be a time of tumultuous transitions, and many experience difficult periods during this part of their lives.

In order to learn more about middle-age from those currently experiencing it, online photo book site Mixbook surveyed 3,000 respondents across the US. In regards to the topic of middle age itself, though, it was noted that a significant number of participants were uncomfortable with the term, and instead opted to refer to the stage of life differently. The most popular of these alternate favored definitions was “Prime of Life”, with 42% of surveyed individuals using the phrase — but another 15% chose terms like “Early Halfway” or “Age of Wisdom”.

Whatever you call it, though, it’s believed that across the entire US, ‘middle age’ is believed to begin at age 40. This an idea that is shared here in North Dakota — a majority of the individuals surveyed from our state also believe that this Prime of Life starts once they turn the big 4-0. But what exactly does this period of one’s life mean?

As part of the survey, individuals were asked to state how they would define this time to younger folks — with some of the explanations being the phase of life when people typically undergo the most physical and mental transformations linked to aging (24%), the interlude between young adulthood and old age (23%), a period when people begin to contemplate their achievements and ponder their legacy (10%), and a stage of life when people may begin to rethink their priorities, with a focus on family over career progression (8%).

As many jokes as people make concerning one’s ‘Mid-Life Crisis’, though, 65% of the survey’s participants in their middle age report that they’re satisfied with their life to date — with a similar percentage of respondents stating that they had experienced at least one major event at this point in their lives.

When it comes to celebrating reaching this period, there were many ways that individuals chose to honor this fact. Here’s a list of the most popular ways that people said they celebrated the halfway points in their lives.

Taking a trip or vacation to a dream destination: 43%

Planning a special experience (bungee jump, hot air balloon ride, etc.): 21%

Creating a keepsake or memento (photo album, scrapbook, video, etc.): 15%

Making a personal achievement (running a marathon, learning a new language, etc.): 11%

At the end of the survey, respondents were asked what advice, if any, they would give to others approaching the same age. At 39%, the most popular piece of advice given was to maintain your physical health via a good, well-balanced diet and the implementation of frequent exercise. A further 19% suggested placing a focus on mental health, especially through meditation, yoga, and therapy, and a final 11% said that it was essential to stay socially active and engage in hobbies that interest the individual.

Here are a few other pieces of advice from the surveyed individuals when it comes to handling your own middle-age moments:

Prioritize self-care. Take time for yourself to recharge and rejuvenate.

Pursue your passions and interests. Do not be afraid to try new things.

Stay connected with family members, including adult children and elderly parents. Be open to changing roles and relationships.

Ensure you are financially prepared by saving for retirement, creating a budget, and paying off debt.

“Reaching middle age is a significant milestone that should be embraced. This milestone is not merely an age, but a celebration of life lived, lessons learned, and the exciting potential that the future still holds,” said Mixbook’s Director of Marketing Leslie Albertson in a press release. “At Mixbook, we encourage our customers to embrace these important stages of life – with milestone birthday celebrations and photo books that let you relive all the joys that come with this momentous occasion.”

To view the full infographic showing perceived middle ages across all of the United States, visit this page on Mixbook’s website.