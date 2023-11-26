BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The holidays are well-known for bringing people together — and while many tend to associate this idea with simply family or friends when it comes to days like Thanksgiving or Christmas, it’s important to remember that these times of year can also stir feelings in lovers as well. Often times, conception rates throughout America tend to increase during national or worldwide holidays — and as a new study shows, this is especially the case in the Peace Garden State.

To better understand this seasonal baby boom, researchers from sports betting site Betway decided to analyze CDC data pertaining to the number of births per thousand people in each state from January 2021 until October 2022. After calculating the total number of births, the group divided the monthly figures by the total population of each state and then multiplied the result by 1,000 in order to determine the average number of babies born per thousand people. When looking at Thanksgiving in particular, it was observed that ND is one of the states that sees the largest increase in conception after turkey day.

Rank State State Births State Population Births Per Thousand 1 Utah 4,181 3,339,113 1.252 2 Texas 33,710 29,558,864 1.140 3 South Dakota 1,017 896,164 1.135 4 Alaska 818 734,182 1.114 5 North Dakota 865 777,934 1.112 6 Arkansas 3,352 3,028,122 1.107 7 Louisiana 5,088 4,627,098 1.100 8 Oklahoma 4,334 3,991,225 1.086 9 Mississippi 3,198 2,949,586 1.084 10 Idaho 2,063 1,904,314 1.083 States with the highest number of conceptions after Thanksgiving

From 2021-2022, North Dakotans conceived an average of 1.112 children over the Thanksgiving holiday — which is one of the highest numbers of any state. In terms of extremely high-ranking dates for conception, this same trend appears to carry over to the biggest game of the year, where ND reports another high number of babies conceived during Super Bowl Sunday. According to the study, the day results in an average of 1.057 babies born per 1,000 parents — the fourth highest number in the nation.

Rank State Births Per Thousand 1 Utah 1.101 2 Texas 1.083 3 (Tie) Louisiana 1.057 4 (Tie) North Dakota 1.057 5 South Dakota 1.042 States with the most conceptions after Super Bowl Sunday

In contrast to these numbers, other states — particularly those in the northeast, as well as Montana, New Mexico, Florida, and Oregon — report much lower rates of pregnancies that originated during the Thanksgiving season.

Rank State State Births State Population Births Per Thousand 41 Pennsylvania 11,709 13,012,059 0.900 42 Massachusetts 6,283 6,989,690 0.899 43 Florida 19,598 21,828,069 0.898 44 West Virginia 1,558 1,785,526 0.873 45 Montana 960 1,106,227 0.868 46 Oregon 3,687 4,256,301 0.866 47 New Hampshire 1,196 1,387,505 0.862 48 New Mexico 1,806 2,116,677 0.853 49 Vermont 529 646,972 0.818 50 Maine 1108 1,377,238 0.805 States with the lowest number of conceptions after Thanksgiving

In order to view the full study on the Thanksgiving Baby Boom — including infographics and details about birth rates during other holidays — visit this page on Betway’s website.