BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The holidays are well-known for bringing people together — and while many tend to associate this idea with simply family or friends when it comes to days like Thanksgiving or Christmas, it’s important to remember that these times of year can also stir feelings in lovers as well. Often times, conception rates throughout America tend to increase during national or worldwide holidays — and as a new study shows, this is especially the case in the Peace Garden State.
To better understand this seasonal baby boom, researchers from sports betting site Betway decided to analyze CDC data pertaining to the number of births per thousand people in each state from January 2021 until October 2022. After calculating the total number of births, the group divided the monthly figures by the total population of each state and then multiplied the result by 1,000 in order to determine the average number of babies born per thousand people. When looking at Thanksgiving in particular, it was observed that ND is one of the states that sees the largest increase in conception after turkey day.
|Rank
|State
|State Births
|State Population
|Births Per Thousand
|1
|Utah
|4,181
|3,339,113
|1.252
|2
|Texas
|33,710
|29,558,864
|1.140
|3
|South Dakota
|1,017
|896,164
|1.135
|4
|Alaska
|818
|734,182
|1.114
|5
|North Dakota
|865
|777,934
|1.112
|6
|Arkansas
|3,352
|3,028,122
|1.107
|7
|Louisiana
|5,088
|4,627,098
|1.100
|8
|Oklahoma
|4,334
|3,991,225
|1.086
|9
|Mississippi
|3,198
|2,949,586
|1.084
|10
|Idaho
|2,063
|1,904,314
|1.083
From 2021-2022, North Dakotans conceived an average of 1.112 children over the Thanksgiving holiday — which is one of the highest numbers of any state. In terms of extremely high-ranking dates for conception, this same trend appears to carry over to the biggest game of the year, where ND reports another high number of babies conceived during Super Bowl Sunday. According to the study, the day results in an average of 1.057 babies born per 1,000 parents — the fourth highest number in the nation.
|Rank
|State
|Births Per Thousand
|1
|Utah
|1.101
|2
|Texas
|1.083
|3 (Tie)
|Louisiana
|1.057
|4 (Tie)
|North Dakota
|1.057
|5
|South Dakota
|1.042
In contrast to these numbers, other states — particularly those in the northeast, as well as Montana, New Mexico, Florida, and Oregon — report much lower rates of pregnancies that originated during the Thanksgiving season.
|Rank
|State
|State Births
|State Population
|Births Per Thousand
|41
|Pennsylvania
|11,709
|13,012,059
|0.900
|42
|Massachusetts
|6,283
|6,989,690
|0.899
|43
|Florida
|19,598
|21,828,069
|0.898
|44
|West Virginia
|1,558
|1,785,526
|0.873
|45
|Montana
|960
|1,106,227
|0.868
|46
|Oregon
|3,687
|4,256,301
|0.866
|47
|New Hampshire
|1,196
|1,387,505
|0.862
|48
|New Mexico
|1,806
|2,116,677
|0.853
|49
|Vermont
|529
|646,972
|0.818
|50
|Maine
|1108
|1,377,238
|0.805
In order to view the full study on the Thanksgiving Baby Boom — including infographics and details about birth rates during other holidays — visit this page on Betway’s website.