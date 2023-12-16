STACKER — Morton County’s unemployment rate in October was 1.7%—ranked #9 highest out of 53 in the state.

Nationally, unemployment has leveled with pre-COVID rates, measuring between 3.5% and 4% for most of the past two years. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed a 3.9% unemployment rate in October. Previously, unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7% at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, and those rates remained elevated through late 2021.

Though national unemployment has mostly normalized, local economies vary widely. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to analyze unemployment in Morton County over time, and how it stacks up within North Dakota and across the nation.

The unemployment rate in Morton County is 2.2 percentage points below the national level, and 0.2 percentage points below the state level. It ranks #9 among counties in North Dakota—ranked first by the preliminary October 2023 unemployment rate, then breaking ties by the number of unemployed people. It trails behind Benson County, with an unemployment rate of 1.8%, but surpasses Nelson County (which has the same unemployment rate).

In real terms, it means an estimated 281 of Morton County’s approximately 16,763 working residents are out of a job at the moment. That’s 1 more than last month and 12 more than a year ago. Some economists fret another recession may be on the horizon, which would drive unemployment up with business closures and layoffs.

This story originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.