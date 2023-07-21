BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is running for president, but the incentive route he’s taking is raising some eyebrows.

KX News met with the local Dem-NPL party in North Dakota to get their take.

“Well, I think it’s unfortunate that he had to devise a marketing scheme to buy his way on to the debate stage, because it seems that his message wasn’t compelling and that’s unfortunate,” said North Dakota DEM NPL executive director Cheryl Biller.

Although she preferred not to comment on whether or not she thought Govenor Burgum’s cash cards were a federal violation, she says, “I would prefer that candidates put forward a message that Americans can get behind, and that they would support. Not because they’re getting something back, but because they believe in the candidate.”

Biller shares when Katrina Christiansen was running for high office in this state, she was the better candidate, and if she were to run again in the future, she is sure they would support her again.

So, is there a candidate that the DEM NPL is eyeing for specifically at this point of time?

“We are very busy doing candidate recruitment. We have a robust process in place, and at this point in time, we have some selected,” said Biller.

If Governor Burgum gets the Republican nomination, she says that changes nothing for their party.



“Right now, we have a Republican majority in the house and the senate in terms of our federal candidates. So, it doesn’t really change the balance at all,” said Biller.

Tomorrow, KX News is taking a look at the future of the Democratic-NPL party here in our state.