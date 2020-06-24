What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saharan dust plumes aren’t unusual. They’re very common. According to the Hurricane Research Division, they happen every 3 to 5 days from late Spring to Early Fall.

They’re referred to as the Saharan Air Layer because they originate from the Sahara Desert.
But what is unusual about this particular plume is the thickness. It has the highest concentration of dust particles in over 50 years. This is why it’s so easily picked up by the satellite. Our satellite imagery has improved greatly over the years and the views from above are amazing!

So here’s what it’s not. It’s not like the dust storms we see sometimes in the southwestern United States or in the Middle East. Those are closer to the ground and impact life a lot more.

Here’s what it is – it’s a thick layer of dust that’s moving with the easterly wind over the Atlantic from West Africa – which is the Earth’s largest dust source. The dust is suspended in the sky anywhere from around 5 thousand feet to 20 thousand feet. Most jetliners can fly higher than the dust plume.

It’s made a nearly five thousand-mile journey across the Atlantic and the thickest of the plume has already moved through the Caribbean. It arrives in the United States as early as today (6/24/20) and the upper atmospheric circulation will have it hanging out over the SE through the weekend. It won’t make its way to North Dakota at all. It’ll get picked back up by the westerlies and carried back out to sea.

In its journey, some dust will settle leaving a thin layer in some areas. The sky can also turn a little dark, if not kinda milky-looking. It may impact temperatures a bit much like wildfire smoke can do for us here.

It’ll also make for picturesque sunrises and sunsets. That’s because the light will refract through all of the dust particles in the atmosphere making for more beautiful colors than normal.
It’s still not clear whether it’ll reduce air quality in the southeastern United States but it’s being monitored.

Something this Saharan dust plume will also do is suppress tropical activity. This dust helps keep a lid on some cloud formation which means it can weaken tropical cyclones or suppress their growth. So the tropics have been quiet this week.

Scientists also believe the nutrients transported in the plume from the Sahara Desert have in fact helped build and nourish the coral reefs in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss