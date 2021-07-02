What to expect at Mandan Rodeo Days

As you can see, we are on the road for the next leg of our KX Summer Road Trip. This time, in Mandan!

Reporter Nikiya Carrero was live for the first day of Mandan Rodeo Days and was joined by Heather Jacobson-Bauer, the Mandan Rodeo Committee president.

They are expecting thousands of people to walk through the gates every day and Brent is here to tell us everything people need to know. Heather, can you tell us what people can expect when they come down to the rodeo?

“Well, there’s going to be a lot of rodeo action here at the Mandan Rodeo Days. We open our gates at 5 o’clock with performances starting at 7:30 each night here on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Tonight we have our family night as you can see. You can come on down and get hot dogs for the first 800 that come through the door and then after that, you can do some of our kid’s activities, we have signing and autographs with some of our contestants and also our clown and princesses,” said Jacobson-Bauer.

What should people know before they come down?

“You can get your tickets at MandanRodeo.com and also we are selling them here at the gate so if you would like to just come on down here and get your tickets. We also have them at Dan’s Supermarket in Mandan, Petro Serve in Bismarck and Mandan along with Butcher Block and Boot Barn,” said Jacobson-Bauer.

Each night is a different theme. Friday is Family Night, Saturday is Patriot Night and the grande finale on Sunday is a firework spectacular. For the full schedule and more information, click here.