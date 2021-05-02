“What we anticipated to happen is happening”: Wedding season ramping up

The pandemic kept many couples from saying their ‘I do’s”.

Now, things are changing, and local businesses are preparing for a very busy season.



“What we anticipated to happen is happening,” said Michelle Kaufman, Sixteen03 Main Events, Owner.

Now that many restrictions have loosened and orders have been lifted, couples are ready to walk down the aisle.

“I think there were a lot of people that were just waiting to see what was going to happen.

Looking for a little bit of stability. Predictability. They’re feeling a little bit more confident that their wedding is going to be able to work the way they want it to,” said Kaufman.



Michelle Kaufman, owner of Sixteen03 Main Events, tells us, their phones have been ringing off the hook.



“We’re seeing a lot more last minute wedding bookings. Where people are looking for dates within the next few months. We’re definitely seeing a surge in weddings for 2022,” said Kaufman.



We spoke to the owner of a local bridal boutique in Bismarck, she says they are also doing everything they can to get customers what they need for their special day.

“It’s definitely going to be an interesting summer. We just are trying to change our style of being able to be approached by brides who have shorter wear dates. They can buy things off the rack, they can rush order gowns, if needed,” said Anne Cleary, Owner of White Lace Bridal.



Clarissa Wolf, a soon-to-be bride says, they did have to change the date because of the pandemic, but are optimistic moving forward.

“My fiancé engaged me. It was just kind of out of the blue. We just kind of went with it. We didn’t really let the pandemic kind of hold us back from planning the wedding. A lot of family is going to be able to make it from traveling. It seems like everybody’s going to be able to make it and going to be able to attend from out of state,” said Clarissa Wolf, bride-to-be.



Anne Cleary, owner of White Lace Bridal says she’s happy things are ramping back up.



“The wedding industry is super resilient. It’s a really fun part of people’s lives to be in. So, I’m just kind of excited to get back to that normal timeline and I know brides are too. It’s not fun trying to plan a wedding in the midst of chaos,” said Cleary.



“We’re just really excited to get back to work and having things seem a little bit more normal. We’re one hundred percent reliant on the wedding industry here. So, without them, we’re just sitting around twiddling our thumbs. People never stop getting married,” said Kaufman.



Both businesses we spoke to encourage couples to plan as far in advance as possible. They also say they won’t have problems accommodating for those with shorter deadlines.