BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Stuck for ideas on what to do this weekend? As usual, KX has you covered. There’s a good assortment of events in Bismarck, Minot, and Williston for you to enjoy.

BISMARCK

University of Mary Jazz Festival — This annual Jazz Festival is celebrating its 50th year here in Bismarck at the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend. During this event, Jazz ensembles from around the state come together to not only compete and perform in front of judges but see world-renowned professionals in action. Even if you’re not in a jazz ensemble yourself, you’re still welcome to attend the event and watch the performances live! Saturday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.

PAW PATROL Live! — Join the cast of this wildly popular children’s program as they partake in a rescue live at the Bismarck Event Center. The interactive stage show features music, dancing, and audience participation. This pirate-themed rescue looks to be a swashbuckling good time for the whole family! Saturday, January 28, 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Little Kids, Big World: Do You Want to Build a Snowman? — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. During this lesson, children will be read a story about snowmen, and learn to make one indoors. Each child will be provided with supplies. Saturday, January 28, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. CST

Crafter’s Bee and Social at the Governor’s Mansion — The public is invited to this full showcase of crafting and social times at the Former Governor’s Mansion. Saturday, January 28, 1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Dream Day Bridal Show — If you’re a bride-to-be, this is a can’t-miss event. The Bridal Show at the Bismarck Event Center features professional booths from florists, bakers, dressmakers, and more, as well as panels and games relating to planning the perfect wedding. Door prizes are also available, and even if you’re not in the market for marriage just yet, it’s a great place to make connections should you decide to tie the knot anytime soon. Sunday, January 29, 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

MINOT

Fallen Outdoors ND Chapter Banquet and Fundraiser — The Fallen Outdoors hosts outdoor retreats for veterans past, present and future to help connect them to other veterans and teach them new skills. This gala, available for those 21 and over, aims to help raise money for the organization via a live and silent auction, raffles, games, and a cash bar in addition to a full meal. Raffle prizes include guided trips, custom artwork and firearms, and more. Saturday, January 28, 7:30 p.m. — Sunday, January 29, 1:59 a.m.

WILLISTON

Sea Lions Swimathon — The annual Swimathon helps the Williston Sea Lions Swim Club raise the funds they need for the new year. During this fundraiser, members of the club will be hosting games, food, and other surprises at the Parks and Recreation District. Saturday, January 28, 2:00 p.m.

Not much going on in Dickinson this week, but we hope that’ll change in the next list. We’ll be back next week with another list!