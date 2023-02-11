BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be Valentine’s Day just yet, but that isn’t stopping the event scene in Bismarck and Dickinson. The three cities are hosting a few events over the weekend that people of all ages are sure to love!

Bismarck/Mandan

Crimes of the Heart — The tragic comedy performance written by Beth Henley has returned to the Dakota Stage Playhouse. This tale, about a group of sisters confronting their pasts, will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between… and this weekend marks your last chance to see it live! Saturday, February 11 — Sunday, February 12, Various Times

Sports Show — This display of all things outdoor sports features the latest new fishing, boating, and camping gear, among other finds. But there’s more to do at the event then just look: with a Golf Zone featuring cultures from around the world, a kids fishing clinic, prizes, and a show from the Dock Dogs, there’s something there for everyone. Saturday, February 11 — Sunday, February 12, Various Times

Chili and Bowl — The 15th annual Chili and Bowl features bowling teams bringing their A-Game in both sports and cooking to Midway Lanes. Teams will compete in both three games of bowling and a chili cookoff, with prizes for best team spirit, best team name, and best chili. All profits from the event go to support the Young Professionals Network. Saturday, February 11, 4:45 p.m.

The Michael Cartwright Band Live — One of the hosts of KX’s own Studio 701 will be performing at the Laughing Sun Brewery. Join Michael Cartwright and his band for an evening of R/B and soul at one of the city’s best breweries. Saturday, February 11, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Dance Partners — The Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra String Quartet are presenting a concert that fuses music and dance into three major pieces. Special guests from Northern Plains Dance will help the quartet bring to life “Strange Humours” by John Mackey, “String Quartet” by Nino Rota (the composer of “The Godfather”), and “Fandango” by Luigi Boccherini at the North Dakota Heritage Center’s Auditorium. Sunday, February 12, 3:00 p.m.

Dickinson

Bowling Day in the USA — Every year, many bowling alleys across the USA aim to host events on Bowling Day to bring in new participants to the beloved sport — especially kids. At Paragon Bowl in Dickinson, they’re celebrating by hosting two free games for participants under 15, and 50% off for the rest of the family. There will also be games, activities, and more to make the event strike the fancies of every guest. Saturday, February 11, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

6th Annual First Pitch Crab Feed — Does snow crab count as winter cuisine? Is snow crab on the menu? We’re not sure, but the Crab Feed will be a fantastic time either way.This exclusive buffet at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center includes all-you-can eat crab, pasta, salad and dessert, as well as a silent auction and raffles. All funds raised from the event will go to programs for Dickinson State Softball, Dickinson High School Softball, and Dickinson Diamonds Softball — so don’t be shellfish, buy a ticket! Saturday, February 11, 7:00 p.m.

There’s nothing much from Minot or Williston this week, and it would seem that everything we could find was sold out. It seems like the public is already showing their love for these events. We’ll be back next week with another list!