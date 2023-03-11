BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s not quite St. Patrick’s Day yet, but that’s not stopping North Dakota from trying to bring the Luck of the Irish to the state. And that’s not all that’s being brought, either: from pub crawls to animal encounters and even KX’s very own Sports Show, there are plenty of things on display for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of our favorite events happening in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson this weekend!

BISMARCK/MANDAN

St. Patrick’s Day at Blarney Stone — What better place to celebrate (the week before) St. Patrick’s Day than at the finest Irish restaurant in town? Join the Blarney Stone for a pub crawl, complete with free prizes at both the beginning and end of the event. Saturday, March 11, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Registration starts at 3:00 p.m.)

Little Kids, Big World: Dinosaurs Rock — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox. Each workshop designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installment, kids will discover how dinosaur fossils are formed, and then find their own specimens by digging into ‘rocks’. Saturday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Meet and Greet at Laughing Sun — This event is perfect for both foodies and those who love furry friends. Miles of Love Rescue is teaming up with the Laughing Sun for a short meet and greet. Guests can drop by the brewery to get to know three of the dogs available for adoption from Miles of Love (Winson, EZ, and Gus Gus) as well as enjoy the brewery’s signature beer and BBQ. Sunday, March 12, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Rug Rat Chili Cookoff for Cancer — This cancer-combatting cookoff is hosted by the Bismarck Eagles Club, and all proceeds will be donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. Enter your own chili in both red and white categories, or just stop by to take part in sampling the entries, a bake sale, and a silent auction. Saturday, March 11, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

46th Annual Bismarck-Mandan Home Show — Looking to remodel? There’s no better place to find ideas. This yearly home show at the Bismarck Event Center brings together home and garden vendors to help you find great new ideas — and the people who can help you implement them. In addition to the handy homemaking advice, guests can experience a full bar and social space, a Kid’s area, prize giveaways, and more! Saturday, March 11, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Between Two Cultures — There are two major cultures at play in the history of North Dakota: that of the Native Americans and that of European settlers. This symphonic piece at the Belle Mehus Auditorium combines the two. Works being played will include “The Wolves of Yellowstone”, “Victory Songs”, and the new piece “Between Two Cultures” — three segments inspired by Native American artwork. Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

MINOT

KX Sport Show — This spring show, sponsored by yours truly, focuses on all things related to the Great Outdoors. From hunting, camping, and fishing to RV travel and remote getaways, there’s something for everyone who enjoys being out and about. Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, March 12, various times.

Almost St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl — As we’ve mentioned, it isn’t quite St. Patrick’s Day yet — but it might be a good idea to sharpen your skills for next week. Head downtown for this pre-Patrick pub crawl, which features specialty drinks and deals for participants! Saturday, March 11, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

SCHEELS Bat Demo — Stop by SCHEELS Hardware in Minot to test out the newest baseball and softball bats. Participants will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last, and can register for a chance to win a new glove! Registration is required. Saturday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DICKINSON

Sober St. Patrick’s Day — For those who would prefer to celebrate their luck in a non-alcoholic way, this fundraiser at August House is a good place to do so. Take part in a social and auction, feast on a luxury dinner from Blue 42, and listen to guest speaker Tyler Auck of Bismarck in a night of fellowship, food, and fun. Saturday, March 11, 5:00 p.m.

Coffee with the Legislators — Be a part of the conversation with your community! This session at the Dickinson Area Public Library brings legislators and the public together to discuss the issues facing our communities. Saturday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WILLISTON

North Dakota’s Strongest Man and Woman — Full Circle Strength Systems will be hosting the city’s favorite strongman competition. Come visit the Raymond Center to see who will compete and win the title of ND’s Strongest Man and Woman. And if you’re not strong enough to enter, you can always enjoy the show. Saturday, March 11, 10:00 a.m.

While there wasn’t too much this week for Williston and Dickinson, it’s always great to see these communities showcase activities — and we hope that we’ll see even more when the actual St. Patty’s day rears its head.