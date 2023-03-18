BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The week of St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, but a majority of the festivities actually took place on Friday. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of events to enjoy in and around our service areas over the weekend. Here’s a list of activities taking place in the BisMan, Minot, Dickinson, and Williston areas to enjoy while the Luck of the Irish is still in the state!

Bismarck/Mandan

The Music Man — A famous show is being performed by the University of Mary’s Theatre Department this weekend! This tale of fast-talking con man Harold Hill and his attempts to swindle River City is a classic piece of musical history — and includes a great story and plenty of earworms ready to win you over in both charm and heart. Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at various times.

Bismarck’s Got Talent Ice Show — You don’t need to try out for this talent session — just sit back and enjoy the show. The Bismarck Figure Skating Club will be hitting the ice at the VFW Sports Center with the help of plenty of guest stars — including the Capital Ice Chips, the Capital Ice Connection Synchronized Skating Team, local skaters, and special guest skaters Leah Neset and Artem Markelov (two-time Junior Ice Dance National Champions). Sunday, March 19, 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Marvin’s Room — The latest performance at the Dakota Stage Playhouse focuses on the tales of estranged sisters, who come into each others’ lives after older sister Bessie is diagnosed with Leukemia. The story is a tale of reconciliation, coming to terms with the events of one’s life, and the responsibilities that family members have to one another. Various dates and times.

FY23 North Dakota Governor’s Military Ball — Join Governor Burgum and the ND National Guard for an evening honoring the armed forces in our community. This event includes a full catered dinner, live music, and drinks at a cash bar, and be headlined by addresses from the governor and Major General Al Dohrman.

Minot

Battle of the Chilis — Mary Ternes, a former Corrections and Police officer with the Mandan Police Department, was recently diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. To show support for her dedication to serving others, the Minot Rural Fire Department is hosting a chili cookoff to aid her and her family. Whether you enter your own chili to win prizes or arrive just to sample, all funds will go to Mary and her family. Saturday, March 18, 11:00 a.m.

Minot Prairie Quilt Festival — The art of quilting is celebrated at this yearly Minot event. From March 16-19 at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, this festival features not only showcases of some of the finest needlework in the state, but classes and judged contests. March 18-19, various times.

Dungeons and Dragons: The Infinite Library — Interested in learning to play the wildly popular tabletop game DnD, but don’t know how? Perhaps you’re a seasoned adventurer looking for a group to adventure with. Either way, the Minot Public Library has you covered. They host their ‘Infinite Library’ DND sessions on the third Saturday of every month, so players of any skill level are welcome to drop by. Saturday, March 18, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

3rd Annual Curling for the Cure — In 2021, a group of women in the Minot Curling Club started the Curling for the Cure tournament to raise money for local cancer care groups. While registration to compete may be closed, there’s still time to attend the festivities on Saturday — including dinner, a dance, and a silent auction for the cause. Saturday, March 18, 6:00 p.m.

Dickinson

“It’s a Big Dill” Pickleball Tournament — Join your community for a pickleball tournament to be held at the West River Community Center. Players are welcome to register for the Men’s, Women’s, or Mixed divisions. There will also be a tournament social held at Players Sports Bar and Grill beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Various times.

Coffee with the Legislators — Be a part of the conversation with your community! This session at the Dickinson Area Public Library brings legislators and the public together to discuss the issues facing our communities. Saturday, March 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Williston

Williston Sports and Recreation Show — While the KX Sports Show is over, this smaller showcase is occurring this weekend. This full weekend of fun at the Raymond Family Community Center features boats, RVs, golf carts, and everything pertaining to enjoying the great outdoors in Williston. Saturday, March 18, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pub to Pit Fun Run — Beer, BBQ, cheering, costumes, and more… what’s not to love? Join Pit 105 for a timed race and fun walk, and celebrate the end of the race with a fully catered meal, live music, and a costume contest. Sunday, March 19, 1:00 p.m. (Race begins at 2:00 p.m.)

It’s always great to see communities across North Dakota alive with events, and we can only hope that this continues on into the rest of the month — when, presumably, the storms will fade and we can enjoy the ‘Lamb’ half of the famous phrase.