BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — They say that March only comes in like a lion, but even as we’re nearing the month’s end, the state’s event scene is still roaring into the weekends as strong as ever. Plenty of cities have their own events taking place over the next two days — and here at KX, we like to take a look and list a few that readers might be interested in. If you don’t have plans for the weekend, then perhaps one of these events occurring in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson would be perfect additions to your schedule!

Bismarck/Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: It’s (Almost) Spring — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox. Each workshop is designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installment, kids will learn to create ‘Seed Balls’ — a fun way to spread flowers around their surroundings. Saturday, March 25, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Butterfly Ball — This special dance for girls 18 and under is one they can enjoy with their parents, uncles, grandparents, or any male role model in their lives. Taking place in the Ramada Hotel in Bismarck, the event features music, snacks, photo opportunities, and plenty of dancing to celebrate the bond between a daughter and their father figure. Saturday, March 25, 5:30 p.m.

Spring Cleaning Day — Spring means Spring Cleaning, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash wants to help Bismarck residents get a head start on automobile care. Enjoy a free wash, as well as use of the group’s vacuums and floor mat washers, and give your car a great new look. Sunday, March 26, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

80s and 90s Prom Party — It’s the 4th anniversary of The Craftcade in Bismarck, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a party. This event at the arcade and bar will include music, drinks, cringe-inducing photographs, and, in classic fashion, a (spiked) punch bowl. There is no cover charge for the event. 21+, Saturday, March 25, 7:00 p.m.

Critter County Fair — Come one, come all, to the Central Dakota Humane Society’s annual Bene-Pet dinner and auction! This year’s event is carnival-themed, and features games, silent and live auctions, raffles, a buffet dinner, and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards the care and keeping of North Dakota’s furry friends. Saturday, March 25, 5:00 p.m.

Minot

Fabulous Fifties Fundraising Gala — Returning to the 50s is the theme for the second annual Trinity Health Foundation Fundraising Gala. The health group’s yearly event, taking place at the Clarion Hotel, will feature 50s-themed fun, dinner, and music, as well as a cash bar, auctions, and other opportunities for donating. The event will also look back on Trinity Health’s legacy of serving patients, but also share information on the organization’s new facility and state-of-the-art campus and medical district opening in April. Saturday, March 25, 6:00 p.m. (social, VIP Jazz Lounge starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Artists After Hours: Okra Playground — The Artists After Hours program at Minot’s Carnegie Center are intended to be places where creatives can get together, share their work, and collaborate with one another. This month’s event features Finnish World Fest ensemble Okra Playground — who are known for their Finnish folk songs with unique twists. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and a cash bar and popcorn will be available for purchase. Saturday, March 25, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WorldFest Presents: Okra Playground — Following the after-hours event, catch Okra Playground’s performance at Ann N. Nelson Hall. Sunday, March 26, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Soup It Up — Join the Tabue Museum of Art for their annual Soup It Up fundraiser. Featuring soup, a dessert bar featuring locally-made goods, raffles, and silent auctions, this is a great way to raise money for the arts in Minot. The first 80 attendees to the event will also receive a handmade ceramic bowl from the MSU Ceramics Department! Sunday, March 26, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Splash, Spin, & Dash Indoor Sprint Triathlon — Hop in to the Minot Family YMCA for this miniature triathlon. Competitors will begin by swimming laps in the YMCA’s pool, before heading to one of the building’s cycles, and concluding by taking a run on the track. Sunday, March 26, 12:00 p.m.

Williston

API Chili Cook-Off — The 42nd Annual API Chili cook-off is heating up this weekend! Bring your favorite recipe (or taste buds) to the Raymond Family Community Center to help raise money for various groups and projects in the local and surrounding communities. Saturday, March 2, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Dickinson

Dixy Flea Market — Looking for some unique finds? Stop by this flea market at the Dickinson Armory. It’s the perfect time to clear out your storage unit… or fill it with new finds. Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m.

Coffee with the Legislators — Be a part of the conversation with your community! This session at the Dickinson Area Public Library brings legislators and the public together to discuss the issues facing our communities. Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

It’s always great to see events all across North Dakota, and even greater when they have no intention of slowing down no matter how cold things get. We hope that the list of events will grow as the weather heats up!