BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Originally, we had a huge number of events lined up to celebrate the weekend in areas all across our viewing area — but with the announcement of an unexpected freak snowstorm sweeping across the state, unfortunately, literally every event and place of work across the state of North Dakota has been closed in order to brace for the storm. This, sadly, means that there are no events to write about.

…

April Fools.

Bismarck/Mandan

Breakfast with the Bunny — Join the Easter Bunny himself for a breakfast at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. For a small entry fee, guests can enjoy snacks, arts and crafts, a bouldering wall, and a bounce house, as well as a photo opportunity with the bunny! All proceeds will go to supporting Family YMCA Memberships, Water Safety Programs, and Childcare & Camp Scholarships. Saturday, April 1, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Eggstravagant Easter Event — Easter and monster trucks? When it comes to raising money for The Round Table Children’s Mental Health Association, no odd combination is off limits. Come join in an easter egg hunt and take photographs with a real monster truck at Cottonwood Park — where all donations will go towards Round Table’s children’s therapy programs. Sunday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kaymen! Presents: Fight Club — Rule one of Fight Club is that you never talk about fight club — but thankfully, this one is ripe for discussion. Be a part of the resurgence of Bismarck’s rap scene, with this freestyle competition featuring old champions and new up-and-comers. There’s even an open mic freestyle circle for anyone looking to try rap out for themselves! Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Dream Center Anniversary Party — Celebrate the Bismarck Dream Center’s anniversary with this fun-filled festival featuring live music, games, free food, and more! For more on the event, visit this page on KX’s website.

Minot

Easter at the Zoo — More animals than just rabbits and chicks can celebrate the famous holiday! Head on down to the Roosevelt Park Zoo for an educational Easter hunt unlike any other. Collect completion stamps by completing conservation education activities, and redeem them for a bag of candy! Sunday, April 2, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Succulent Bar at The Market — Returning for its 6th year, the Succulent Bar is sure to sprout creativity in anyone. Taking place at The Market, pick your own individually priced succulents, pots, containers, and more to create and personalize your own succulents. You can also bring your own pot to fill it with whatever you see fit! Saturday, April 1, 10:00 a.m.

Rodeo Minot — The Pro Rodeo returns to the Magic City! Some of the events have already passed, but there’s still plenty to watch on the weekend — including the Rope to Win competitions. Come watch some of the state’s best ropers and riders in action! Various dates and times.

MCYB 2023 Pancake Breakfast — Join Magic City Youth Baseball for their annual breakfast, featuring pancakes and sausage. All funds from the event will go to aiding MCYB. Sunday, April 2, 8:00 a.m.

Dickinson

Easter Egg Pool Hunt — An egg hunt unlike any other will be taking place at the West River Community Center this weekend! Plastic eggs will be floating and sinking in the WRCC pool on Sunday, and it’s up to kids ages 2-12 to find them. There are multiple sessions available, so pick the time and age group that fits your little one, and get diving! Sunday, April 2, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pizza and Pals — Bring your kids to this family-friendly event at the Biesot Activities Center, where they (and you) can enjoy food, face painting, coloring, storytime, and up-close encounters with their favorite characters. With crafts, snacks, and a dance party to round out the event, it’s fun for everyone. Saturday, April 1, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

It may not be the most effective or complex animated April Fools’ prank, but working within the standards of the network and proper digital conduct, it’s the best we can do. There are no major events in Williston, so there’s a chance that they didn’t get the joke. These events, however, are open, so feel free to get out and enjoy everything this weekend has to offer!