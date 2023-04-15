BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — By the time you read this, the normal writer for our weekend content will be gone… on vacation. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an article going up highlighting all the important events going on in our communities this week. There will always be plenty happening all across the state, and here’s a list of some of our favorites over the next two days!

Bismarck/Mandan

El Zagal Shrine Circus — Come one, come all, to the greatest show in… North Dakota. Join the El Zagal Shriners as they bring a real, three-ring circus to the Bismarck Event Center, featuring acrobats, stunts, live animals, and plenty of clowns. Saturday, April 15, shows at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Young Artists’ Crescendo — Say farewell to the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra’s season with the Young Artists’ Crescendo. This final performance not only features Symphony No. 8 in G Major by Dvorak, but also highlights the winners of the Orchestra’s Young Artist Competitions. Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

High School Juried Art Exhibit — This exhibit at the Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association’s main building features selections from high schools in the Bismarck area — including BHS, Century, Legacy, Mandan, and others. Stop in and see some of the most creative works from the next generation of North Dakota artists! Various dates/times.

Little Kids, Big World: Flying Bunnies — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox. Each workshop is designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installment, kids will listen to a story about flying rabbits, and then create a ‘flying bunny’ of their own (we don’t know what this means either). Saturday, April 15, 10:00 a.m -10:30 a.m.

Race to Zero Bismarck — Race to Zero is a family-friendly event put on through a collaboration between the Abused Adult Resource Center, Bismarck State College, CAWS North Dakota, and the ND National Guard. Take part in a 5k run/walk or a 10k run at the Bismarck Elks Lodge to not only have a great time outdoors, but also to help raise awareness about sexual assault awareness and prevention. April 15, 2023, all races begin at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended, but door signups are also available.

Minot

The Big One Spring Show — The famous craft show returns to Minot! This weekend, the North Dakota State Fair Center will be filled with over 300 vendor booths, all filled with handmade products made only by exhibitors from across not only North Dakota, but the entire upper Midwest. With over 180 crafters, artists, and more, there’s certainly something for everyone there. Saturday, April 15, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“End of the Rope” Film Premiere — KX has discussed this film inspired by the ‘Last Lynching in North Dakota’ before — but now, you have an opportunity to attend an exclusive showing. Stop into the Oak Park Theater for a red-carpet event featuring merchandise, a behind-the-scenes feature, and a Q&A with the movie’s cast and crew. Saturday, April 15, 3:00 p.m.

Williston

Curious Carnivores — Handy Andy’s Nursery will be bringing back the beloved Curious Carnivores workshop this weekend, focusing on the most famous of them — the Venus Flytrap. In this workshop, guests can learn more about carnivorous plants, and even take home a flytrap of their own. Who doesn’t want a plant friend to take care of those nasty insects? Saturday, April 15, 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

While Bismarck has the most events going on this weekend, there’s still fun to be had in Minot and Williston! If the El Zagal Shrine Circus hasn’t stopped in your town yet, that’s something to look forward to as well. Enjoy everything that our state has to offer this week, and we’ll see you again next week for another list of some of the biggest events coming to your community!